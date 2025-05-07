Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to return on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, bringing forth a new contestant after a large streak by Ben Ganger came to an end last night.
This season saw many contestants who made prolonged streaks, but Ben was one of the most entertaining entries on the list. As his run ended, viewers will see a new champion begin their streak in tonight's game show.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Sarah Gillis, a mortgage loan processor from Asbury Park, New Jersey, will play her second game. She will be up against newcomers Michelle Tsai, a tutor originally from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, and Dan Moren, a writer & podcaster from Somerville, Massachusetts.
Sarah Gillis won $7,300 on her first day but will be remembered as the contestant who finally managed to take down Ben Ganger. She would hope to build on the win in the upcoming episode.
As usual, the final round of the game show is almost always the primary reason behind its appeal. The final round has many elements for the participants, but more importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by answering the final question before the episode airs. Over the years, this has remained a common practice for the fans of the show.
But because of all the complications that come with it, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
May 7, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Best New Artist at the 7th annual Grammys, this band would be nominated the next 6 years but not again until the 39th & 67th events."
This question is from the category "The Grammys." This is a topic that would appeal to a lot of people and is also one that is relevant now. This question, however, is not the easiest one.
Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:
Solution: The Beatles.
In 1964, the legendary rock band The Beatles won Best New Artist. Following this, they were nominated for the next six years as they became the biggest band on the planet. The band dismantled in 1970 and was not nominated again until 1995 when Free As A Bird was released. They were once again nominated for Now and Then, which was released in 2023.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!