Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

After a long and fruitful run, Liam Starnes bid farewell to his streak last night after Erin Morin became the only player to answer the final Jeopardy! question correctly, tilting everything to her favor. The game show has seen some great contestants in the past few weeks, and Liam Starnes was perhaps the best of the lot. But today, fans will see a fresh face and witness the beginning of a possibly great journey.

In the upcoming round of the game show, the newly crowned champion, Erin Morin, a digital pre-press specialist from Aldie, Virginia, will return for her second game. She will face off against Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, and Rahel Zubairi, a physician from Scottsdale, Arizona. Erin Morin also had a strong start to her streak, winning $29,600.

As the previous game proved, the final round is the most crucial element of the popular game show and also the one that brings in the most viewership. The final round does this by allowing viewers to participate in some capacity. The viewers of the game show do this by answering the final question ahead of the episode. This has remained a key practice for decades.

However, as this is still a long process, we have summed up everything in the sections below.

April 29, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"After studying business in Chicago in the 1920s, this man obsessed with Sherlock Holmes was an investigator for a credit company."

This question is from the category "20th Century Figures." This category is quite a common topic that is intriguing to many people.

In the final round, participants are required to answer in the form of a question after being given a question in the format of a solution. This switch-up adds to the game show's appeal.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Eliot Ness.

Eliot Ness was an American Prohibition agent known for his efforts and attempts to bring down Al Capone. His life and work inspired the thriller crime film The Untouchables. He began his career as an investigator for the Retail Credit Company of Atlanta.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

