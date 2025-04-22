Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, bringing another exciting game to the forefront. Since resuming regular play, the game show has featured many interesting contestants, but none quite like Liam Starnes. He is still an undergraduate and one of the youngest contestants to accomplish the feats he is currently achieving.
In the upcoming round of the game show, two-day champion Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, will compete against newcomers Sara Grady, an instructional coach from Nashville, Tennessee, and Kyle Dunn, an actor and director from New York, New York. Liam Starnes has not only won two games but has also earned an impressive $52,802 in just those games. The odds will be in his favor moving forward.
Jeopardy!'s final round will once again be the primary focus, with fans participating in the proceedings. Fans typically do this by guessing the answer to the question in the final round, which also has important consequences for the participants. However, this process can be quite cumbersome. To alleviate this, we have compiled the relevant details, including the answer to the final round, in the sections below.
April 22, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Item in common to a January 1889 self-portrait & several of those attending the 2024 Republican National Convention."
This question belongs to the category "Images of 2024." It is a contemporary and intriguing topic, one that hasn't appeared on the show in a while.
In the final round, participants have to answer with a question after receiving a clue in the form of a solution. This adds a layer of dynamism to the story.
Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Solution: What is a bandaged ear?
Solution: What is a bandaged ear?
The story of Vincent Van Gogh removing his own ear during a period of mental instability, when he also painted the famous self-portrait, is widely known. Following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in 2024, many supporters appeared at the 2024 RNC with bandaged ears.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois; Sara Grady, an instructional coach from Nashville, Tennessee; and Kyle Dunn, an actor and director from New York, New York.
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!
