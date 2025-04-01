  • home icon
Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

By Sourav Chakraborty
Modified Apr 01, 2025 14:31 GMT
A still of Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy.com)
The three contestants from Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy.com)

Jeopardy! is ready to dive back into another exciting episode from the game show's season 41, and it seems that fans will not be very pleased with the brilliant Josh Weikert losing out in his seventh game. However, this season is still far from done, and there are plenty of things that fans can witness.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, who won his first game yesterday, will go on to play as the returning champion. Wargin will play against Connor Huey, a student from Bremerton, Washington, and Kristen Ramsey, an assistant professor from Storrs, Connecticut.

Bryce Wargin took down one of the most promising players of season 41 and even earned an impressive $15,400 in the process.

Jeopardy!'s most intriguing part always boils down to its final round, which is also one that fans most look forward to. This is because the round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question. But this can still be a complicated process, and hence, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the final answer, in the sections below.

April 1, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"3 mighty city-states roughly forming an equilateral triangle were Venice, Florence & this one where the Viscontis & Sforzas ruled."

This question is from the category "Italian History." History-based topics are usually common, and this is a very exciting question.

Many elements make the final round stand out. One of them is that participants are provided a solution, and they have to answer with a question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

The final question for the upcoming round reads as follows:

Solution: What is Milan?

Milan has been one of the most important cities in Italy for centuries. Geographically, it forms a triangle with Venice and Florence, which is roughly 150 miles between them. Both Viscontis and Sforzas have ruled Milan in the past. After Francesco II Sforza died in 1535, the city was ruled by Philip II of Spain, making Francesco II the last member of the Sforza family.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Will Bryce Wargin live up to his massive win from the previous game? Find out in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Edited by Riya Peter
