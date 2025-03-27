Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 27, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, which is in full swing now. We are currently witnessing a great player on a great streak, which should only be more thrilling to witness as more days go by.

Currently, Josh Weikert is set to play his fifth game. It is too early to say, but he has the potential of being one of the finest players this season.

In the upcoming round of the game show, newcomers Neha Narayan, a research assistant originally from Plainsboro, New Jersey, and David Weir, a retired court administrator from Palm Springs, California, will face off against 4-day champion Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Weikart has played brilliantly in his last few games and has already won $59,202 in the process. There is a good chance that he will make it to the Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running television shows on American television. It has been around since 1964 and has continued to amaze fans over the many decades of its run. It has retained its popularity with the help of its offbeat format and engaging nature. It also has a brilliant final round, which adds significantly to the drama.

The final round of Jeopardy! is exceptionally interesting for participants, but it also has something for the fans. Fans can participate in the final round of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this remains a complicated process, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the answer to the final round, below.

March 27, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This landmark features a relief of Agrippa approving the design of an aqueduct as well as Pietro Bracci’s statue of Oceanus."

The question is from the category "Landmarks." This is among the most common topics in the game show and has recurred many times.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, March 27, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This landmark features a relief of Agrippa approving the design of an aqueduct as well as Pietro Bracci’s statue of Oceanus.

Solution: Trevi Fountain.

The Trevi Fountain is an 18th-century fountain in the Trevi district of Rome that was built for a competition organized by Pope Clement XII. The work was left unfinished when the original designer Nicola Salvi passed away. It was completed by Giuseppe Pannini, Pietro Bracci, and two others in 1762.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

