Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 6, 2025

As we are finally underway with the finals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, it is fair to say that we have reached a point in the game show that all fans have been waiting for. Yesterday, we saw the first finals play out, and unsurprisingly, Matt Amodio has already grabbed his first victory.

As we enter the 129th game of this incredible season of Jeopardy!, the other two contestants will have to adjust and regroup to stop Matt Amodio from taking home the prize.

In the next round, Matt Amodio, a quantitative researcher from New York, New York, one of the show's all-time greatest players and the winner of the first finals, will play against Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, and Roger Craig, an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia. This will be a game worth looking forward to.

Without further ado, let us go over the final question and final answer for the game show's upcoming final round, something that many fans of the show are looking forward to.

March 6, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In the 12th c. after walking barefoot, this man stripped down & allowed himself to be flogged by dozens of monks."

This question is from the category "British Royalty." This is quite a unique topic that does not appear in the show often. But it is also a topic that does interest a large chunk of the viewers.

The final round of the game show is often considered its trump card as it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to this final question mentioned above.

However, in case you haven't got the answer, read on.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, March 6, 2025

The clue and response for today's game read as follows:

Clue: In the 12th c. after walking barefoot, this man stripped down & allowed himself to be flogged by dozens of monks.

Solution: Henry II.

After a series of misfortunes, which involved even getting betrayed by his own sons and wife, Henry II started believing that England had been haunted by the ghost of Thomas Becket in Canterbury Cathedral, whom his knights had killed.

In order to get redemption, he walked barefoot from outside the city to the cathedral in Canterbury and allowed himself to be flogged by dozens of monks. He eventually regained control of the kingdom.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

