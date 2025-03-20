Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, March 20, 2025, bringing forth another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season. The past few days of the game show have been very exciting, especially with one champion dominating for four days now. Alex DeFrank has not only won his games but has also impressed with his performance, and fans look forward to seeing more of him.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Hillary Hess, an export policy analyst from Arlington, Virginia, and Cameron Berry, a data analyst & college administrator from Brighton, Massachusetts, will play the four-day champion Alex DeFrank, an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York. DeFrank has won a whopping $102,400 in his four days and the odds are in his favor going into this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time, having been there since the early 1960s. It has remained as popular over the decades due to its offbeat format. Additionally, it also boasts of various other elements that make it stand out.

One key aspect of Jeopardy! has remained its exceptional final round, which fans and participants look forward to. It is also no secret that one of the primary reasons for the game show's popularity stems from its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the answer ahead of the episode.

But this has often been a complicated process. To ease this, we have provided the answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 20, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Named for a 1775 battle, this city contains the graves of John Breckinridge & Henry Clay."

This question is from the category "U.S. Cities." Given the inclination toward geography-based topics, this is one of the more common topics and has appeared in the game show before. But this question, in particular, is a very interesting one.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, March 20, 2025

The clue and response for today's game read as follows:

Clue: Named for a 1775 battle, this city contains the graves of John Breckinridge & Henry Clay.

Solution: Lexington, Kentucky.

In 1775, William McConnell camped near a branch of Elkhorn Creek. When he heard about the victory at Lexington, they named their campsite to commemorate the first battle of the American Revolution. It also contains the graves of Henry Clay and John Breckinridge, who were both from Kentucky.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, March 20, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Alex DeFrank, an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York, Hillary Hess, an export policy analyst from Arlington, Virginia, and Cameron Berry, a data analyst & college administrator from Brighton, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

