Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 28, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to conclude this week with another episode from its 41st season, and things could not be more interesting than they are right now. The game show has found a player who does not seem to back down or fumble in Josh Weikert. With another victory, Weikart has secured his place in the next Tournament of Champions and is now looking forward to doing more before his streak ends. He can still become the best player this season.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the show, Mike Budzinski, a portfolio manager from Chicago, Illinois, and Revell Carr, a professor from Lexington, Kentucky, will play off against the five-day champion Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Weikart has already won an impressive $80,202 in his run-up to this point and has the odds in his favor going into his fifth game.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Since it began airing in the early 1960s, it has consistently built on its popularity, thanks to its offbeat nature and engaging format. The show has also managed to attract a lot of viewer attention, primarily with its engaging final round.

Ad

Trending

The final round of the game show stands out from the rest because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by answering the final clue before the episode airs. However, as this can still be a long-drawn process, we have answered the clue below, along with other relevant details.

March 28, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The “Hermit Nation” & the “Land of the Morning Calm” are nicknames for these 2 neighbors."

This question is from the category "Geographic Neighbors." This is also among the more common topics in the show, and it should be no surprise to the viewers.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, March 28, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Ad

Clue: The “Hermit Nation” & the “Land of the Morning Calm” are nicknames for these 2 neighbors.

Solution: North Korea & South Korea.

Land of the Morning Calm was previously used to denote all of Korea, but since the Korean War, it has been used to refer only to South Korea. North Korea was referred to as "Hermit Nation" by Hillary Clinton in 2009.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, March 28, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania; Mike Budzinski, a portfolio manager from Chicago, Illinois; and Revell Carr, a professor from Lexington, Kentucky.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback