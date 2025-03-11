Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 11, 2025, Tuesday

The most recent episode of Jeopardy! aired on March 11, 2025, had several exciting moments and tough competition. The contestants had to get through difficult rounds in several different categories. Just like every other season, the game got more challenging as the show's exciting finale came around, and one contestant emerged victorious.

The winner of tonight's game was James Corson, a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland. James won easily with his smart answers and a great Final Jeopardy bet, which solidified his victory.

In Final Jeopardy, the clue in the Explorers category was hard, but James got it right, which was a big win for him. In the end, he got a score of $42,000 for playing well throughout the rounds.

Jeopardy! is a classic American TV show that continues to test contestants with its unique format. The show is known for moving quickly and having a lot of different categories. It gives contestants a chance to show how smart and knowledgeable they are.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 11, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The first rounds of Jeopardy! were Chill Beats, Forever Stamps, It's Hyphenated, 3-Named People, Ripped, and From The Headlines.

James took advantage of the Daily Double to double his money early in the game. He had $7,400 at the end of the round, more than Emily Johnson ($5,600) and Harvey Silikovitz ($3,600).

Jeopardy Round Results

James Corson : 13 correct, 1 incorrect ($7,400)

: 13 correct, 1 incorrect ($7,400) Emily Johnson : 8 correct, 0 incorrect ($5,600)

: 8 correct, 0 incorrect ($5,600) Harvey Silikovitz: 7 correct, 0 incorrect ($3,600)

Double Jeopardy Round

In the second round of Double Jeopardy!, the clues included The Business of Show, Light Headed, State Capitols, Alliterative Books, Yikes, You Got a "V" in Math, and Forwards & Backwards.

In this case, the Daily Doubles were very important. James's lead grew as he won an amazing $10,000 from his Daily Double. Emily Johnson made a sure bet and won an extra $4,000 from a category she was good at.

Even though both of them did well, it was clear that James had a huge lead going into the Final Jeopardy! round.

Double Jeopardy Round Results

James Corson : 23 correct, 1 incorrect ($29,000)

: 23 correct, 1 incorrect ($29,000) Emily Johnson : 20 correct, 1 incorrect ($20,800)

: 20 correct, 1 incorrect ($20,800) Harvey Silikovitz: 13 correct, 2 incorrect ($6,800)

Final Jeopardy round

For the Final Round of Jeopardy! In the Explorers category, the clue said:

"Thomas Manning was the first Englishman to meet this figure. He traveled to an elevation of about 12,000 feet in 1811."

The right answer:

"Who is the Dalai Lama?"

While all three contestants got the answers right, James, who already had a big lead, added $13,000 to his total, ending with $42,000. Emily Johnson won $24,800, and Harvey Silikovitz got $13,600.

James Corson : $42,000 (Correct response: Who is the Dalai Lama?)

: $42,000 (Correct response: Who is the Dalai Lama?) Emily Johnson : $24,800 (Correct response: Who is the Dalai Lama?)

: $24,800 (Correct response: Who is the Dalai Lama?) Harvey Silikovitz: $13,600 (Correct response: Who is the Dalai Lama?)

Jeopardy game recap – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: Chill Beats; Forever Stamps; It’s Hyphenated; 3-Named People; Ripped; From The Headlines

Opening Segment:

James doubled up through the Daily Double and led after 15 clues.

Scores at the commercial break:

James: $5,800

Emily: $2,800

Harvey: $2,400

Statistics after the first break (15 clues):

James: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Emily: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Harvey: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Interviews:

James: Breakfast cereal addict, stockpiles it.

Emily: Keeps injuring her ankles on trips to Spain.

Harvey: Karaoked in 78 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

Jeopardy! Round Progress:

James picked up another 5 correct after the break to extend his lead going into the second break.

Statistics after the Jeopardy! Round:

James: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Emily: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Harvey: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

James: $7,400

Emily: $5,600

Harvey: $3,600

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: State Capitols; Alliterative Books; The Business of Show; Light Headed; Yikes, You Got A "V" In Math; Forwards & Backwards

Key Moments:

James picked up $10,000 from his Daily Double.

Emily bet $4,000 of her $14,400 in a category where she felt comfortable, but this left her behind James.

Harvey was out of contention for Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

James: 23 correct, 1 incorrect

Emily: 20 correct, 1 incorrect

Harvey: 13 correct, 2 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

James: $29,000

Emily: $20,800

Harvey: $6,800

Final Jeopardy

All players were correct in Final Jeopardy:

Answer: Who is the Dalai Lama?

Final Scores:

Harvey: $6,800 + $6,800 = $13,600

Emily: $20,800 + $4,000 = $24,800

James: $29,000 + $13,000 = $42,000 (1-day total: $42,000)

Tonight's Results:

James is the new champion and will be back tomorrow to defend!

The three players had diverse backgrounds. James Corson, a Frederick, Maryland nuclear engineer, was smart and calm throughout the episode. Savannah, Georgia teacher Emily Johnson impressed the audience with her knowledge and quick thinking.

After his heartbreaking Parkinson's disease story, West Orange, New Jersey, attorney and karaoke singer Harvey Silikovitz was a fan favorite. His performance was impressive but not enough to win.

Jeopardy!'s March 11, 2025, episode had another exciting battle of knowledge as well as wit. Overall, James Corson won by doing well in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. He also made a good bet in Final Jeopardy to seal the deal. Emily Johnson and Harvey Silikovitz were tough competitors, but James won because he played strategically.

