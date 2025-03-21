Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 21, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to bring back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, and we are ready to welcome a new champion today. Alex DeFrank had a good run, winning four games. However, he couldn't succeed yesterday, making way for a new champion who delivered a commendable performance last night.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Cameron Berry, a data analyst and college administrator from Brighton, Massachusetts, will compete against Steve Luck, an IT manager from Royal Oak, Michigan, and Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Cameron Berry has won an impressive $24,600 on his first day and will surely look to earn more in the coming days.

Jeopardy! has been around since the early 1960s, and it is fair to say that the game show has never lost its tempo over the many decades that have passed. With its offbeat format and engaging nature, the show has managed to maintain its appeal and currently remains one of the best-known shows worldwide. The final round also contributes to this appeal.

The final round of the game show has some great elements that stir things up. This allows for viewer participation, as viewers can guess the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, since this remains a complicated practice, we are here to help.

March 21, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It begins in the village of Juffure & ends in Arkansas more than 200 years & 7 generations later."

This question belongs to the "Bestsellers" category. It is one of the more common topics in the game show and has appeared before.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, March 21, 2025

The clue and correct answer to the upcoming round's question reads as follows.

Clue: It begins in the village of Juffure & ends in Arkansas more than 200 years & 7 generations later.

Solution: Roots: The Saga of an American Family?

Alex Haley's Roots: The Saga of an American Family? was released in 1976 and tells the story of Kunta Kinte and his descendants. The novel received high praise and even led to a television series in 1977.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, March 21, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Cameron Berry, a data analyst and college administrator from Brighton, Massachusetts; Steve Luck, an IT manager from Royal Oak, Michigan; and Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

