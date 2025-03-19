Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 19, 2025, Wednesday

Fans of Jeopardy! tuned in for the thrilling March 19, 2025 episode to find out who would prevail on the most recent game (Season 41, Game 138). Three contenders brought their best knowledge to the stage, thus the competition was intense.

Strategic moves, Daily Doubles, and challenging questions abound the evening. By the game's conclusion, it was obvious who had outdone the others.

Alex DeFrank was the March 19, 2025 Jeopardy! champion. Entering Final Jeopardy, Brooklyn, New York's inventory specialist Alex had a commanding lead. Alex's constant accuracy in the Double Jeopardy round assured his triumph even though Adam Silverman and Ann Velenchik had great performances.

Alex won his fourth straight with a final score of $26,800, exceeding $100,000 overall. Since 1964, a mainstay of American television has been the quiz show Jeopardy! Its unique style pushes candidates on a broad spectrum of subjects, including pop culture and history. The way the show is set—rounds of rising challenges—keeps viewers on the tip of their seats.

Jeopardy! episode highlights March 19, 2025, Wednesday

The contestants of Jeopardy! tonight included Adam Silverman, Ann Velenchik, and Alex DeFrank. The March 19, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! was a high-stakes contest with an impressive gameplay.

Jeopardy round

Starting with some familiar categories, such as Movies By Decade and Talkin' 'Bout My Generation, the Jeopardy round got underway. Alex DeFrank picked his rhythm right away and answered nine correctly first.

Though they trailed, Ann Velenchik and Adam Silverman held their ground and tried to catch up to Alex's pace. Alex had $8,000, Ann had $4,400, and Adam had $3,000 by the end.

Jeopardy round:

Alex DeFrank: $8,000

Ann Velenchik: $4,400

Adam Silverman: $3,000

Double Jeopardy round

Early on, Alex found another Daily Double, so establishing his supremacy. But Adam Silverman returned to the game and focused on the more difficult categories.

Alex's score had skyrocketed to $37,400 as the round drew to an end, far higher than Ann's $6,000 and Adam's $13,000.

Double Jeopardy round:

Alex DeFrank: $37,400

Adam Silverman: $13,000

Ann Velenchik: $6,000

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy question was in the category Historical Horses.

The clue read:

"Named for an 1807 battle & valiant in one 8 years later, Copenhagen was this man’s steed; society ladies donned strands of his hair."

Alex, Adam, and Ann all wagered their respective amounts, with Alex’s substantial lead giving him a cushion.

The correct response was: "Who is the Duke of Wellington?"

Adam correctly answered. However, it was Alex’s strategic gameplay (with $26,800) that led him to victory.

Final Jeopardy round:

Alex DeFrank: $26,800

Adam Silverman: $13,000

Ann Velenchik: $6,000

Contestant profiles

Arlington-based scientist Adam Silverman made deliberate bets throughout the episode. Alex DeFrank fought hard despite his efforts.

The Brookline, Massachusetts economics professor Ann Velenchik proved her academic skills in several rounds. Despite her strong trivia skills, she had certain difficulties in Double Jeopardy. It was unfortunate that despite her attempts, Ann couldn't make up for the score she needed.

Inventory specialist Alex DeFrank from Brooklyn entered with $75,600. He owned the episode and his game skills were quite good.

Moving ahead, here's the game recap that can the viewers through the rounds and their results in detail.

Jeopardy! game recap one should have a glimpse from March 19, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories:

10 Points For Slitherin’

Stick Up

Movies By Decade

Foreign Words & Phrases

Talkin’ ‘Bout My Generation

The Who?

Daily Double: Alex found it on his opening pick.

After 15 Clues:

Alex : $5,000 (9 correct, 1 incorrect)

: $5,000 (9 correct, 1 incorrect) Ann : $2,200 (4 correct, 0 incorrect)

: $2,200 (4 correct, 0 incorrect) Adam: $1,400 (2 correct, 0 incorrect)

Player statistics at break:

Alex : 9 correct, 1 incorrect

: 9 correct, 1 incorrect Ann : 4 correct, 0 incorrect

: 4 correct, 0 incorrect Adam: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Player interviews:

Adam : Ran a 5K in a carrot onesie but lost to a banana.

: Ran a 5K in a carrot onesie but lost to a banana. Ann : Had a gentle birthday prank war with her father.

: Had a gentle birthday prank war with her father. Alex: Once witnessed a subway game of three-card monte in New York.

After 30 clues:

Alex : 16 correct, 2 incorrect

: 16 correct, 2 incorrect Ann : 7 correct, 1 incorrect

: 7 correct, 1 incorrect Adam: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! round:

Alex : $8,000

: $8,000 Ann : $4,400

: $4,400 Adam: $3,000

Double Jeopardy! round:

Categories:

Take Time For Books

Olympic Host City Attractions

Ballet & Opera

Pop Culture Anatomy

Embassies In Washington

Tough 7-Letter Words

Key events:

Daily Double 2 : Alex found it early and stayed in the opera category, allowing Adam to catch up.

: Alex found it early and stayed in the opera category, allowing Adam to catch up. Daily Double 3: Alex correctly found it in the Olympic host city category, adding $6,000 to his score and solidifying his lead.

Player statistics after Double Jeopardy!:

Alex : 32 correct, 2 incorrect

: 32 correct, 2 incorrect Adam : 15 correct, 1 incorrect

: 15 correct, 1 incorrect Ann: 9 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:

Alex : $37,400

: $37,400 Adam : $13,000

: $13,000 Ann: $6,000

Final Jeopardy!:

Category: Historical Horses

Final Scores:

Ann : $6,000 – $0 = $6,000

: $6,000 – $0 = $6,000 Adam : $13,000 + $0 = $13,000

: $13,000 + $0 = $13,000 Alex : $37,400 – $10,600 = $26,800

: $37,400 – $10,600 = $26,800 Alex’s Total: $102,400 over 4 days, making him the 4-day champion.

Tonight’s results:

Ann : $6,000 (Who is (No response, did not wager)

: $6,000 (Who is (No response, did not wager) Adam : $13,000 (Who is the Duke of Wellington?)

: $13,000 (Who is the Duke of Wellington?) Alex: $26,800 (Who is Trafalgar? Love you Ashley)

Alex will return as a 4-day champion to compete for his 5th win tomorrow!

Alex DeFrank's outstanding performance defined the exciting contest that was on March 19, 2025, Jeopardy!. Along with his strategic wagers, his success in the Double Jeopardy and Jeopardy rounds qualified him as a worthy winner.

Alex's path on Jeopardy! has resulted in a spot in the Tournament of Champions; he will return tomorrow to defend his title. Viewers of the show will be keenly observing to see whether he might prolong his winning run.

