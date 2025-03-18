Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 17, 2025, Monday

The exciting run of Jeopardy! continued on March 17, 2025, with three contestants playing a high-stakes game of trivia. Alex DeFrank, who is currently the champion, defended his title against two strong competitors in this episode. They are Brett Aresco from Fairhope, Alabama, and Clare Murray from Toronto, Ontario.

Alex DeFrank won tonight's episode as he correctly answered the Final Jeopardy "What is the Rubik's Cube?" is a clue. Alex beat the game and won $14,000. With his correct answer, he added $5,200 to his collection.

TV audiences have loved Jeopardy! for its format and intellectual challenge. Knowledge, quick thinking, and strategy make it one of the most popular game shows worldwide. Tonight's win makes Alex a two-day champion, adding another exciting chapter to the show's legacy.

Jeopardy! episode highlights March 17, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

Among the several categories in the Jeopardy round, the contenders competed in Mergers & Acquisitions, Bad Entertainment, and Also A New Wave Band. Using the Daily Double to gain an early lead, Brett Aresco started off rather strongly. Brett had $4,800 by the time the first break arrived; Alex DeFrank trailed slightly with $2,200, and Clare Murray had $600.

Brett: $7,000

$7,000 Alex: $6,600

$6,600 Clare: $600

Double Jeopardy Round

Contestants in the Double Jeopardy round faced even more difficult categories including Around The World, Instruments You Can Play, and Dancing In Non-Musical Movie. Although they both found the Daily Doubles, Alex and Clare did not respond well. This let Brett keep his lead as the game went on even with Alex trying to catch up.

Brett: $9,800

$9,800 Alex: $8,800

$8,800 Clare: $2,800

Final Jeopardy Round

From the Toys & Games category, the Final Jeopardy clue was a difficult one:

"Preparing for a course on descriptive geometry & researching the 5 Platonic solids led a professor to invent this."

The right reply was "What is the Rubik's Cube?"

The only competitor who answered right was Alex De Frank, who won $5,200. Brett answered incorrectly, guessing "What is Tetris?" while Clare's response, "What is Quirkle," likewise did not match the clue.

Alex: $14,000 (correct answer: What is Rubik’s Cube?)

$14,000 (correct answer: What is Rubik’s Cube?) Brett: $1,800 (incorrect answer: What is Tetris?)

$1,800 (incorrect answer: What is Tetris?) Clare: $0 (incorrect answer: What is Quirkle?)

Competitor Profiles

Brett Aresco

Starting strong in the game with an early Daily Double victory, Brett Aresco, a Fairhope, Alabama, writer and content strategist, performed less well following the Double Jeopardy round. In the previous rounds, he displayed fast thinking, but he failed to build on that momentum and ended with $1,800.

Clare Murray

Though she started slowly, Toronto, Ontario, articling student Clare Murray kept on. Her wrong responses in the Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy rounds unfortunately meant she came out of the game with $0. Clare's performance proved her knowledge in several areas even with the loss.

Alex DeFrank

The episode starred Brooklyn, New York inventory specialist Alex De Frank. Alex successfully defended his title tonight with an amazing 1-day total of $42,401 from a prior game. His accurate answer on Final Jeopardy guaranteed him a $14,000 prize, so adding to his 2-day total to $56,401.

Game recap of March 17, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Round #1:

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Mergers & Acquisitions; “Bad” Entertainment; Also A New Wave Band; Common Bonds; It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! It’s A Nebula!; I Said What I Said!

Brett started strong, taking the lead after doubling up through the Daily Double.

Scores after 15 clues:

Brett : $4,800

: $4,800 Alex : $2,200

: $2,200 Clare: $600

Statistics at the first break:

Brett : 5 correct, 0 incorrect

: 5 correct, 0 incorrect Alex : 6 correct, 1 incorrect

: 6 correct, 1 incorrect Clare: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Brett : Celebrated his third anniversary and proposed in a hot air balloon.

: Celebrated his third anniversary and proposed in a hot air balloon. Clare : Joanna Newsom is her favorite singer.

: Joanna Newsom is her favorite singer. Alex : Saw “The Book of Mormon” front row center.

: Saw “The Book of Mormon” front row center. After the break, Alex caught up by answering 9 more correct clues, but Brett still held the lead after 30 clues.

Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:

Brett : 9 correct, 1 incorrect

: 9 correct, 1 incorrect Alex : 15 correct, 2 incorrect

: 15 correct, 2 incorrect Clare: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Brett : $7,000

: $7,000 Alex : $6,600

: $6,600 Clare: $600

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Around The World; Instruments You Can Play; From A Teen’s Book Report; Dancing In Non-Musical Movies; It’s All Greek Alphabet To Me; Yves Dropping

Both Alex and Clare found the Daily Doubles , but both were incorrect.

and found the , but both were incorrect. Brett maintained his lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Brett : 12 correct, 2 incorrect

: 12 correct, 2 incorrect Alex : 26 correct, 7 incorrect

: 26 correct, 7 incorrect Clare : 9 correct, 3 incorrect

: 9 correct, 3 incorrect Total number of unplayed clues this season: 31 (1 today).

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Brett : $9,800

: $9,800 Alex : $8,800

: $8,800 Clare: $2,800

Final Jeopardy:

The correct answer was “What is Rubik’s Cube?”

Alex was the only player to answer correctly, earning $5,200 and securing the win.

was the only player to answer correctly, earning $5,200 and securing the win. Clare answered incorrectly, wagering all of her score, leaving her with $0.

answered incorrectly, wagering all of her score, leaving her with $0. Brett answered incorrectly, wagering $8,000, leaving him with $1,800.

Tonight’s Results:

Clare : $2,800 - $2,800 = $0 (Incorrect answer: What is Quirkle?)

: $2,800 - $2,800 = $0 (Incorrect answer: What is Quirkle?) Alex : $8,800 + $5,200 = $14,000 (Correct answer: What is Rubik’s Cube?)

: $8,800 + $5,200 = $14,000 (Correct answer: What is Rubik’s Cube?) Brett : $9,800 - $8,000 = $1,800 (Incorrect answer: What is Tetris?)

: $9,800 - $8,000 = $1,800 (Incorrect answer: What is Tetris?) 4o

Jeopardy! tonight featured drama, knowledge, and the suspense the program is renowned for. Returning champion Alex De Frank answered the Final Jeopardy question correctly, so boosting his two-day total to $56,401.

Alex's strategic play and knowledge won him even though Brett Aresco and Clare Murray presented a great challenge. Like always, Jeopardy! is an exciting intellectual challenge where each clue is vital and every round keeps viewers fascinated.

