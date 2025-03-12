Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 12, 2025, Wednesday

In tonight's Jeopardy!, Brooklyn writer Kristen VanBlargan and Gambrills substitute teacher Brian Nieves were James's tough opponents. Both contestants knew trivia. The happy moment struck when James scored the highest in Double Jeopardy with his quick responses.

Ad

The winner of tonight's Jeopardy! episode, March 12, 2025, was James Corson, a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland. James took home $28,800 in winnings, successfully answering the Final Jeopardy question. His total earnings went up to $70,800.

The intellectually unique format of Jeopardy! has made it one of America's most famous TV game shows. It challenges contestants in multiple categories and has an interesting structure. Three rounds of Jeopardy! include Double, Final, and Jeopardy.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Jeopardy! episode highlights on March 12, 2025

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy Round

Participants in the first round started by answering questions. The categories were Water Everywhere, Bestselling Fiction, and Eat Like a Brit. Early on, Kristen VanBlargan did well and managed to guarantee the Daily Double. James had a minor lead with $3,200 by the first break; Brian came next at $3,000, then Kristen at $1,000.

The final scores after the Jeopardy round were:

Brian: $5,000

$5,000 James: $4,600

$4,600 Kristen: $1,200

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round was different. Brian Nieves, who had been in the lead, suffered a setback after losing $6,000 on a Daily Double clue, dropping him into third place.

Ad

The round featured challenging categories like Revolutionaries, Historic Actors & Actresses, and A Myth Buster.

James: $18,800

Kristen: $14,000

Brian: $6,600

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Authors' Other Works, and the clue was:

"In an 1833 story by her, an alchemist’s assistant drinks a potion giving eternal life but ends up seeing all he loves die."

The correct response was:

"Who is Mary Shelley?"

Ad

All three contestants answered correctly, but James, with his impressive lead, clinched the victory with $28,800. His total after two games amounted to $70,800.

Final Jeopardy results:

James: $28,800

Kristen: $18,801

Brian: $11,200

Contestant Profiles

Ad

James Corson

James Corson is a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland. His calm demeanor and quick thinking helped him dominate both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds. Having already earned $42,000 in his previous appearance, his performance tonight, he was a top contender.

His strategy of betting carefully and answering quickly in the final rounds contributed to his impressive victory.

Kristen VanBlargan

One of the first players to get the Daily Double was Kristen VanBlargen, a writer from Brooklyn, New York. Despite some setbacks in Double Jeopardy, Kristen kept her cool and correctly answered the Final Jeopardy clue. She finished second in a tough game with $18,801.

Ad

Brian Nieves

A substitute teacher from Gambrills, Maryland, named Brian Nieves, was ready for the quiz. Brian had a good start because he was known for being good at American quiz shows, but he did poorly in the Double Jeopardy round. His final score of $11,200 put him in third place.

Jeopardy! game recap - March 12, 2025

Ad

Jeopardy Round:

Categories:

Water Everywhere

Bestselling Fiction

Eat Like A Brit

Movie Title Roles

U.S. Festivals

It’s From The Greek For…

Kristen got the Daily Double correct but had a pair of incorrect responses later, dropping her to third place.

Scores after the interviews:

James: $3,200

Brian: $3,000

Kristen: $1,000

First Break Statistics (15 clues):

James: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Brian: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Kristen: 3 correct, 2 incorrect

Interview Highlights:

Brian met Phil Keoghan in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kristen saved someone while swimming at a reservoir in North Carolina.

James has Alex Trebek forever stamps ready to mail with his Christmas cards.

Ad

Progress after 30 clues:

Brian: 6 correct

James: 5 correct

Kristen: 3 correct

Statistics after the Jeopardy! Round:

Brian: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

James: 10 correct, 2 incorrect

Kristen: 6 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Brian: $5,000

James: $4,600

Kristen: $1,200

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories:

Revolutionaries

Historic Actors & Actresses

A Myth Buster

Tech Of The Time

As Seen On TV

Big “W”

Daily Double Results:

Brian lost $6,000 on DD2, dropping him to third place.

James doubled up on DD3, jumping into the lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy! Round:

James: 20 correct, 2 incorrect

Kristen: 16 correct, 3 incorrect

Brian: 18 correct, 3 incorrect

Ad

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (none today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!

James: $18,800

Kristen: $14,000

Brian: $6,600

Final Jeopardy

Category: Mary Shelley

Everyone got Final Jeopardy correct.

Final Scores:

Brian: $6,600 + $4,600 = $11,200 (incorrectly guessed "Who Shelley?")

Kristen: $14,000 + $4,801 = $18,801 (correctly guessed "Who is Mary Shelley?")

James: $18,800 + $10,000 = $28,800 (correctly guessed "Who is Mary Shelley?") (2-day total: $70,800)

Tonight's Results:

James is a 2-day champion and will return tomorrow to play for win #3.

In another intense episode of Jeopardy! on March 12, 2025, James Corson won again. His perfect Final Jeopardy response and strong Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy performances made him the day's champion.

James won against Kristen VanBlargan and Brian Nieves due to his consistency and strategy. James will compete in the next episode for a third win with $70,800.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback