Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 13, 2025, Thursday

Jack Goldfisher won tonight's Jeopardy! game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after a tough competition. He won for the first time, which earned him a big prize and a chance to play again tomorrow. Jack will defend his title against two tough opponents.

The Final Jeopardy! question of the night was from the Games category, and the right answer was "What is Twister?" Jack, a screenwriter and director from Los Angeles, was ahead for most of the game and won with a strong bet on Final Jeopardy. With a score of $32,401, he won Jeopardy! and became the new champion.

For decades, Jeopardy! has been an integral part of quiz shows, offering viewers intellectual challenges and high-stakes moments. The March 13, 2025 episode was a great example of how exciting and educational this famous show is.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: March 13, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

The scores changed quickly during the Jeopardy round. Some of the categories were Footnotes in History, Us & Stem, Musical Chairs, America Parks, Yes, We Halve That, and Beastly Verbs.

James got off to a good start with a $1,000 win from the Daily Double, but he fell behind after giving two wrong answers. Jack had the most money at the first break—$3,800. Liz was next with $2,200, and James was third with $1,600.

Double Jeopardy round

In Double Jeopardy, the categories grew to include National Anthems, That's Quite A Mustache!, A Bit Of Lit, Hand Me A Mallet, Scientifically Titled Movies, and Begins & Ends With "A." Liz's performance improved when she won $5,000 from Daily Double 2, but Jack was the clear winner this time, getting $5,200 from Daily Double 3.

Huge progress was made by Jack, especially after Liz had a hard time with an important clue about the composer Leoncavallo, which ended up costing her. When Double Jeopardy was over, Jack's score had risen to $20,400, placing him ahead of Liz with $16,200 and James with $13,200.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy clue was a game-changer. The category was Games, and the clue was:

“This game inaugurated a craze that ‘scandalized the puritanical and drove chiropractors wild with delight.'"

The correct response was:

"What is Twister?"

Jack was the only contestant to answer correctly, boosting his score to $32,401. Liz wagered heavily but answered incorrectly, while James did not make a wager. Jack’s victory was confirmed after Final Jeopardy, and he became the new Jeopardy! champion.

Game recap and tonight’s game stats

Jeopardy round:

Categories: Feetnotes In History; Us & Stem; Musical Chairs; America Parks; Yes, We Halve That; Beastly Verbs

James got $1,000 from the Daily Double but sat third early due to two incorrect responses.

After 15 clues, the scores were:

Jack: $3,800

Liz: $2,200

James: $1,600

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Jack: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Liz: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

James: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Today’s interviews:

Liz: Trained by answering questions while having a toddler crawl all over

Jack: Thumb injury caused him to turn down The Call.

James: Spending his winnings on a trip to the “vacation roulette” winning location—Australia

Jack picked up another eight correct responses after the break to extend his lead over Liz after 30 clues.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Jack: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Liz: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

James: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Jack: $7,600

Liz: $4,400

James: $2,000

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: That’S Quite A ‘Stache!; A Bit Of Lit; Hand Me A Mallet; Scientifically Titled Movies; National Anthems; Begins & Ends With “A”

Liz picked up $5,000 on DD2, and Jack picked up $5,200 on DD3.

The crucial clue came when Liz came up a syllable short on composer Leoncavallo as Jack was up by $3,800 going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Jack: 23 correct, 2 incorrect

Liz: 16 correct, 1 incorrect

James: 16 correct, 2 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final:

Jack: $20,400

Liz: $16,200

James: $13,200

Jack was the only player correct in Final (though James punted with a $0 wager). That makes Jack the new champion, and he’ll be back tomorrow to defend his title.

Tonight’s results:

James: $13,200 – $0 = $13,200 (What is she sells seashells by the seashore?)

Liz: $16,200 – $10,400 = $5,800 (What is hula hoop?)

Jack: $20,400 + $12,001 = $32,401 (What is Twister <3 Hi Capone<3 is & mom) (1-day total: $32,401)

Contestant profiles

Los Angeles screenwriter and director Jack Goldfisher won Final Jeopardy with his sharp intellect and quick thinking. Despite her knowledge, Concord, New Hampshire teacher Liz Engelhardt finished with $5,800 after making a crucial mistake in Double Jeopardy and an incorrect Final Jeopardy! wager.

Frederick, Maryland's nuclear engineer James Corson entered the game with two wins by impressive margins. His Final Jeopardy! mistake cost him $13,200, despite his good performance.

This evening's episode of Jeopardy! was very exciting, and Jack Goldfisher won a total of $32,401. He won most of the game by staying ahead in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy.

He sealed his win with a correct answer in Final Jeopardy and claimed the victory. Elizabeth Engelhardt and James Corson did very well, but Jack came out on top in the end. Jack won big tonight, so he will be back tomorrow to defend his title as the Jeopardy! champion.

