Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 20, 2025, Thursday

Given the high stakes, tonight's Jeopardy! (41st season, game 139) episode was intense. For those wondering who took home the victory, it's the Brighton, Massachusetts, data analyst Cameron Berry. Cameron ensured his triumph and will return to defend his title in tomorrow's episode.

Early in the game, Cameron secured a winning position and kept it through Double Jeopardy! round with remarkable knowledge and strategy. Cameron's constant performance in both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds guaranteed his win tonight. U.S. Cities was the Final Jeopardy category; Cameron completed a total of $24,600 by correctly answering What is Charleston?

Jeopardy! has been a popular quiz show for decades, distinguished by its original structure and difficult questions. This evening's show was no exception; it was a high-spirited game that captivated viewers till very last.

Looking into Jeopardy! episode March 20, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

The game began with an interesting Jeopardy round in which Cameron led rather brilliantly. Poets & Poetry, That’s A Fact, 3 Meanings, One Word, Let's Roll The Dice, TV Show By Google Search, and Yangtze were among the categories.

To start a strong lead early on, Cameron answered seven questions correctly—including a True Daily Double.

By the break, Cameron had $6,800, Hillary $2,200, and Alex $200, among other marks. Alex answered two questions correctly, so he recovered somewhat despite his early struggle. With three right answers, Hillary also displayed her abilities.

The statistics after the Jeopardy round were:

Cameron: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Hillary: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Alex: 8 correct, 3 incorrect

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured categories such as Ancient Greek Theater, Art Of The State, The Song of Roland Drum Machines, The 1300s, Plant Lore, and ____ Of The ____.

Alex struggled in this round, scoring five wrong answers, trying to keep up his winning run. He also failed to find Daily Double. Hillary suffered and left $2,500 unclaimed on the table.

On the other hand, Cameron kept up his remarkable pace, answering 14 right answers and finally locating Daily Double #3 on clue 29. He led rather significantly when he finished the round.

By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, the scores were:

Cameron: 27 correct, 2 incorrect

Hillary: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Alex: 16 correct, 8 incorrect

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was U.S. Cities.

The clue asked: "Named for a 1775 battle, this city contains the graves of John Breckinridge & Henry Clay"

Alex was the only contestant to correctly answer "What is Lexington?" He earned an additional $4,000, finishing with a total of $8,000. However, despite this correct response, Cameron's runaway lead ensured he was the new champion.

The right answer to the final question "What is Charleston?"

Cameron answered this correctly and his score of $24,600 secured him the win.

Contestant profiles

Cameron Berry

Cameron Berry, a data analyst and college administrator from Brighton, Massachusetts, was the outstanding contestant of the evening. Throughout the game, Cameron exhibited deep knowledge across a range of topics.

He came out strong in the Jeopardy round and maintained his lead in Double Jeopardy. Cameron's calm demeanor and quick thinking under pressure led him to an easy victory, with a final score of $24,600.

Hillary Hess

Arlington, Virginia, export policy analyst Hillary Hess performed rather well early in the game. She was a fierce competitor, and even though she battled a little in the Double Jeopardy round, she answered five questions right in the Jeopardy round.

She left $2,500 on the table during Double Jeopardy, but she kept calm all through. She finished with $0 after her wrong answer. Thus, she was unable to come back in Final Jeopardy.

Alex DeFrank

Having won four times before, Brooklyn, New York, inventory specialist Alex DeFrank entered the game with great expectations. Alex's performance in the Double Jeopardy and Jeopardy rounds sadly was inadequate.

With several wrong responses, he placed third going into Final Jeopardy. Alex finished the game with $8,000, which was insufficient to catch Cameron even though he answered the last clue right and paid $4,000.

Overview of tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy! round:

Categories: Poets & Poetry; That’s A Fact; 3 Meanings, One Word; TV Show By Google Search; Let’s Roll The Dice; Yangtze!

Cameron started strong with 7 correct answers, including a True Daily Double, taking a significant lead after 15 clues.

Scores at the break: Cameron $6,800, Hillary $2,200, Alex $200.

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Cameron: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Hillary: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Alex: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Today’s interviews:

Cameron watched every Best Picture Oscar winner during the pandemic lockdown.

Hillary’s mother won 3 days on the Art Fleming version of Jeopardy.

Alex browsed J! Archive on his café’s old POS system.

Cameron continued his strong performance, adding 6 more correct responses, leading after 30 clues.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Cameron: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Hillary: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Alex: 8 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Cameron $9,400

Hillary $2,600

Alex $2,400

Double Jeopardy! round:

Categories: Art Of The State; The 1300s; Ancient Greek Theater; The Song Of Roland Drum Machines; Plant Lore; ____ Of The ____

Alex struggled with 5 incorrect responses and couldn't find either Daily Double. Hillary left $2,500 on the table on DD2 but couldn't regain control. Cameron found DD3 on clue 29 and responded correctly 14 times in the round, securing his lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy!:

Cameron: 27 correct, 2 incorrect

Hillary: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Alex: 16 correct, 8 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today).

Scores going into the Final:

Cameron $28,600

Hillary $7,500

Alex $4,000

Alex was the only player correct in the Final. Despite his correct response, Cameron's lead made him the new champion! He’ll return tomorrow to defend.

Tonight’s results:

Alex: $4,000 + $4,000 = $8,000 (What is Lexington?)

Hillary: $7,500 – $7,500 = $0 (What)

Cameron: $28,600 – $4,000 = $24,600 (What is Charleston?) (1-day total: $24,600)

Cameron Berry claimed victory in tonight's episode of Jeopardy! with a total score of $24,600. His strong performance in both the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds secured him a lead.

Despite Alex DeFrank’s four-day winning streak and Hillary Hess’s solid gameplay, Cameron’s consistent answering in key moments made him the new champion. As Jeopardy! continues to win over audiences, Cameron will return tomorrow to defend his title.

