Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 18, 2025, Tuesday

On March 18, 2025, Jeopardy! once more drew viewers in the 41st season, game 137. Fans were counting forward who would win tonight as the trivia game show progressed. Three contenders Alex DeFrank, David DeBacker, and Lily St. Laurent, fought for the final title. For its committed viewers, the episode offered enough suspense from an early lead to a spectacular final round.

Alex won tonight's episode following a close game and high-intensity events in the rounds. Alex's deliberate bets in the Final Jeopardy round (Category: Classic TV Shows) guaranteed his victory even though David gave a great performance and Lily tried to comeback. After the Double Jeopardy round, Alex built a sizable lead; even with a difficult Final Jeopardy question, he stayed steady.

Since 1964, Jeopardy! distinguishes itself from the crowd for its innovative format and rigorous intellectual standards; the show has fascinated viewers since its start. Each round of the competition tests the contestants' general knowledge recall and accuracy with a new set of questions.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 18, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

David started the game swiftly grabbing control in the Jeopardy round. With seven right answers, he scored $5,000 leading. Alex followed with $2,000; Lily was struggling and sat at -$1,000.

Still far behind, Lily used the Daily Double to help her to turn things around. David led, but Alex's tenacity kept him within striking range. David led with a great performance after 15 clues.

Double Jeopardy round

As Double Jeopardy round started, the contestants had further competition. David confirmed his lead when he landed a $5,000 Daily Double. Alex wasn't far behind, though, and surprised me with earning $6,000 on another Daily Double.

With 14 right answers in the round, Alex had a notable lead going into Final Jeopardy. Lily tried but she kept behind, unable to catch up with the top two players.

Final Jeopardy round

Unbelievably, the Final Jeopardy question turned out to be a Triple Stumper. Not one of the contestants correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question, despite the great leads.

Alex thus kept on his lead from previous rounds, winning the game. David and Lily made significant wagers, but their wrong responses left them with less overall. Alex declared triumph with a total of $19,199, so establishing his evening winner.

Jeopardy! recap and game stats for March 18, 2025

Looking to find out who won Jeopardy! today? Here’s the Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Jeopardy! by the numbers, along with a recap:

Categories: The Road Taken; Organizations; Now That’s Italian; Plants & Trees; The Disney Villain Who Said…; After Dark

Today’s interviews:

Lily had a very short stint in a spelling bee.

David has a grandmother “who can die happy now.”

Alex appeared on the second episode of Sports Jeopardy.

Categories: The 18th Century; “A”uthors; 7 Letters, 1 Syllable; A Chorus Line; At The Ballet; I Hope I Get It

The Double Jeopardy round had an explosive start. David grabbed $5,000 on Daily Double 2, while Alex countered with a $6,000 pick-up on Daily Double 3. Alex’s impressive 14 correct responses in the round put him in a commanding lead going into Final Jeopardy, though David was still within striking distance.

Alex: 24 correct, 3 incorrect

David: 20 correct, 2 incorrect

Lily: 7 correct, 5 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (none today).

In a moment that likely upset many regular viewers, the Final Jeopardy turned out to be a Triple Stumper. Alex’s strong position heading into the round was enough to secure his victory.

Alex wins today’s Jeopardy! with a total of $19,199, bringing his three-day total to an impressive $75,600.

Contestant profiles

Tonight's Jeopardy! contestants were very different and very good at what they did. David is known for his strong play and quick answers. He led the game early on. Throughout the game, he kept up a steady pace. His best round was on Jeopardy!, when he managed to stay ahead after getting the Daily Double.

Alex stuck with it even though he got off to a slower start. He picked up speed during the Double Jeopardy round. He was able to come back with correct answers and a strong bet in Final Jeopardy, which helped him win. He was smart and calm, which helped him because he was able to change his plan when he needed to.

Even though Lily had a tough time for most of the game, she showed how quick she was to think when she used the Daily Double. Even though she couldn't win, she kept fighting, which is why Jeopardy! is known for having matches that are unpredictable and exciting.

From fierce early round performance to dramatic turns in the Final Jeopardy, tonight's Jeopardy! episode was full of fascinating events. Though the last question stumped all contestants, Alex's lead following Double Jeopardy was vital for his win. The game underlined the need of knowledge, fast thinking, and strategy as well as of when to gamble large amounts.

Although David and Lily presented Alex a difficult challenge, ultimately his strong posture entering Final Jeopardy made him the obvious winner. Alex's victory confirmed his position as the night's champion with $19,199 on the board; his winning run runs three days total of $75,600.

