Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Since the conclusion of the Tournament of Champions and the other festivities, the regular play has seen some very intriguing contestants, and Mike Dawson may have joined the list with a great win yesterday. He is now going to play his third game of this intriguing contest in tonight's round.

In the upcoming round of the game show, newcomers, Joe Lancour, a quality and export compliance manager from Agawam, Massachusetts, and Anise K. Strong-Morse, a history professor from Kalamazoo, Michigan, will attempt to take down Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon, who has now won $35,600 in his two days in the game show.

As usual, the final round will have all the attention of long-term fans of the show. This round has been significant throughout the long history of the game show, which goes back to the early 1960s. The final round, among other intricacies, allows viewers to participate from their homes. To be a part of the show, viewers must guess the correct answer before the episode airs. However, this is a complex and time-consuming process. To help out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 8, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Burt Lancaster & Joanne Woodward were among the first 8 honored at a 1958 ceremony held on this street."

This question is from the category, "Honors." This is not a very common topic and should lead to an interesting round.

In the final round of the show, participants must answer with a question after being provided a solution in the form of a clue.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question reads:

Solution: What is Hollywood Boulevard?

In 1953, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce proposed a Walk of Fame, with stars embedded on the pavement honoring Hollywood celebrities. The initial eight names chosen to be put on the pavement were Olive Borden, Ronald Colman, Louise Fazenda, Preston Foster, Burt Lancaster, Edward Sedgwick, Ernest Torrence, and Joanne Woodward.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon, Joe Lancour, a quality and export compliance manager from Agawam, Massachusetts, and Anise K. Strong-Morse, a history professor from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

