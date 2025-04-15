Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, which premieres on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, is all set to bring back Andrew Hayes, who continues his run of four wins against new contestants. Since the game show returned to regular play this season, things have been extremely interesting, and it does not seem to change a bit with great contestants every week of the show.
Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, has won four games in a row now and has also earned a massive sum of $98,603 in the process. He will play against Dondi DeMarco, an operations executive from New York, New York, and Thomas Wilson, a teacher from Taylors, South Carolina. With his play style and knowledge, Hayes should be able to win his fifth game as well.
As usual, all eyes will be on the final round, which has been a key reason behind the game show's popularity since it started back in 1964. The final round has many intriguing elements that make things much more fun for contestants, but it also has something that appeals to viewers from their homes. The final round allows viewers to participate.
Viewers usually do this by guessing the answer to the final question every day. We have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
April 15, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:
"The poet Albius Tibullus called a city this in the late 1st century B.C., some 700 years after its traditional founding."
This question is from the category "City Nicknames." This is a very exciting topic and remains common in trivia circles across the world.
In the final round, the question is presented in the format of a solution, and participants are required to answer in the form of a question. This adds more dynamism to the game show.
Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: The poet Albius Tibullus called a city this in the late 1st century B.C., some 700 years after its traditional founding.
Solution: What is The Eternal City?
Albius Tibullus was a Latin poet who wrote elegies. He used the term "The Eternal City" to refer to Rome, becoming the first one to do it.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
