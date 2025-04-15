Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, which premieres on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, is all set to bring back Andrew Hayes, who continues his run of four wins against new contestants. Since the game show returned to regular play this season, things have been extremely interesting, and it does not seem to change a bit with great contestants every week of the show.

Ad

Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, has won four games in a row now and has also earned a massive sum of $98,603 in the process. He will play against Dondi DeMarco, an operations executive from New York, New York, and Thomas Wilson, a teacher from Taylors, South Carolina. With his play style and knowledge, Hayes should be able to win his fifth game as well.

As usual, all eyes will be on the final round, which has been a key reason behind the game show's popularity since it started back in 1964. The final round has many intriguing elements that make things much more fun for contestants, but it also has something that appeals to viewers from their homes. The final round allows viewers to participate.

Ad

Trending

Viewers usually do this by guessing the answer to the final question every day. We have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 15, 2025, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"The poet Albius Tibullus called a city this in the late 1st century B.C., some 700 years after its traditional founding."

This question is from the category "City Nicknames." This is a very exciting topic and remains common in trivia circles across the world.

In the final round, the question is presented in the format of a solution, and participants are required to answer in the form of a question. This adds more dynamism to the game show.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The poet Albius Tibullus called a city this in the late 1st century B.C., some 700 years after its traditional founding.

Solution: What is The Eternal City?

Albius Tibullus was a Latin poet who wrote elegies. He used the term "The Eternal City" to refer to Rome, becoming the first one to do it.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi; Dondi DeMarco, an operations executive from New York, New York; and Thomas Wilson, a teacher from Taylors, South Carolina.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More