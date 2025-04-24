Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, April 24, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, which happens to be on a roll at the moment. As most fans had expected, Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, has won yet another game and has reached very close to securing a spot in the Tournament of Champions. He also happens to be one of the youngest contestants to achieve this feat.

In the upcoming round, the undergrad student will play his fifth game against Raguell Couch, an undergraduate student from Durham, North Carolina, and Harold Goldston III, a karaoke bar owner from Knoxville, Tennessee. Liam Starnes has not only won all four of his last games but has also won an impressive $81,801 in the process. The way he is going right now, it would not be impossible for him to become one of the best contestants this year.

The game show's final round will again play a crucial part in the upcoming episode, as fans will also look forward to participating in it. Viewers can do this from their homes by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. But due to the many complexities in the process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details in the sections below.

April 17, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"He was riding back from the conquest of Granada when he was summoned to a royal meeting that would change history."

This question is from the category "Historic Names." This is one of the more common topics in the game show and has appeared multiple times before.

The question is usually presented in the form of a solution in the game show, and participants need to answer with a question. This adds a layer of dynamism to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, April 24, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: He was riding back from the conquest of Granada when he was summoned to a royal meeting that would change history.

Solution: Who is Christopher Columbus?

Christopher Columbus was a part of the Spanish conquest of the Emirate of Granada before he went on his ocean voyages. From the conquest, he was summoned to the court of Ferdinand and Isabella and sent on an ocean voyage westward. He ended up changing the course of history.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois; Raguell Couch, an undergraduate student from Durham, North Carolina; and Harold Goldston III, a karaoke bar owner from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

