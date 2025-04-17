Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a fresh episode on Thursday, April 17, 2025, bringing back another thrilling installment from the game show's 41st season. This is one of the most exciting times for the show, as we have a contestant who may very well become the best player of the season. Andrew Hayes has now become a six-day champion, and it seems likely that he will continue his run even longer.
In the upcoming round, newcomers Steven Hoying, an attorney-at-law from Hilliard, Ohio, and Michelle Dolinski, a physics professor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will face off against Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi. Andrew has been brilliant throughout the week, but yesterday he showed dominance like never before. In the process, he has also won $137,804, one of the highest totals this season.
As usual, the final round of the game show will be the main topic of discussion before the game, mainly because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. During this interactive finale, viewers can guess the correct answer ahead of the episode to be part of the proceedings. This has been a common practice for fans for decades.
However, as this remains a complex process, we have compiled everything you need to know about the final round, including the answer to the final question, below.
April 17, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"This character’s efforts in Africa to end an epidemic killing monkeys inspired Jane Goodall to do something similar."
This question comes from the category "Fictional Characters." It is one of the most common topics on the game show and has appeared multiple times before. In the final round, the question is presented as a clue, and the answer must be in the format of a question.
Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, April 17, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Clue: This character’s efforts in Africa to end an epidemic killing monkeys inspired Jane Goodall to do something similar.
Solution: What is Dr. Dolittle?
Zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist Jane Goodall was inspired by Hugh Lofting’s The Story of Doctor Dolittle, in which a doctor is sent to Africa to cure a monkey epidemic.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, April 17, 2025
The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi; Steven Hoying, an attorney-at-law from Hilliard, Ohio; and Michelle Dolinski, a physics professor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!