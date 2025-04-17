Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a fresh episode on Thursday, April 17, 2025, bringing back another thrilling installment from the game show's 41st season. This is one of the most exciting times for the show, as we have a contestant who may very well become the best player of the season. Andrew Hayes has now become a six-day champion, and it seems likely that he will continue his run even longer.

Ad

In the upcoming round, newcomers Steven Hoying, an attorney-at-law from Hilliard, Ohio, and Michelle Dolinski, a physics professor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will face off against Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi. Andrew has been brilliant throughout the week, but yesterday he showed dominance like never before. In the process, he has also won $137,804, one of the highest totals this season.

As usual, the final round of the game show will be the main topic of discussion before the game, mainly because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. During this interactive finale, viewers can guess the correct answer ahead of the episode to be part of the proceedings. This has been a common practice for fans for decades.

Ad

Trending

However, as this remains a complex process, we have compiled everything you need to know about the final round, including the answer to the final question, below.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

April 17, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This character’s efforts in Africa to end an epidemic killing monkeys inspired Jane Goodall to do something similar."

This question comes from the category "Fictional Characters." It is one of the most common topics on the game show and has appeared multiple times before. In the final round, the question is presented as a clue, and the answer must be in the format of a question.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, April 17, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This character’s efforts in Africa to end an epidemic killing monkeys inspired Jane Goodall to do something similar.

Solution: What is Dr. Dolittle?

Zoologist, primatologist, and anthropologist Jane Goodall was inspired by Hugh Lofting’s The Story of Doctor Dolittle, in which a doctor is sent to Africa to cure a monkey epidemic.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi; Steven Hoying, an attorney-at-law from Hilliard, Ohio; and Michelle Dolinski, a physics professor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More