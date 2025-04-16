Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, bringing back one of the most exciting contestants of the season. In the previous game, Andrew Hayes won his fifth game, which qualified him for the Tournament of Champions. He continues to reign strong and remains one of the toughest players in the season. He also has a significant winning to back his claim.

Ad

In the upcoming round, two newcomers, Denise LaBlanc-Bock, an architect from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Brenden Monroe, a senior game producer from Seattle, Washington, will try to take down Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi. In his five days, the law student has won $117,804 and does not look like he's slowing down at all. His run continues to garner attention from fans across the world.

However, the final round of the upcoming episode will once again be something most fans look forward to, primarily because it allows viewers to participate from their respective homes. This age-old practice has been one of the major reasons behind the game show's consistent popularity.

Ad

Trending

However, this process of guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time may be a bit complex for some. To help out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

April 16, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It's the building where the Stax Records classic "Knock On Wood" was written but it's remembered for other reasons."

This question is from the category "Places In The American Past." This is an intriguing topic, and viewers have not seen something exactly like this for a while.

In the final round, the question is presented like an answer, and participants are required to answer in the form of a question. This round makes the show even more interesting.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: It's the building where the Stax Records classic "Knock On Wood" was written, but it's remembered for other reasons.

Solution: What is the Lorraine Motel?

The Lorraine Motel in Memphis is now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum. It is best known for being the place where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, Denise LaBlanc-Bock, an architect from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Brenden Monroe, a senior game producer from Seattle, Washington.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More