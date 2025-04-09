Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The highly-intriguing American game show, Jeopardy!, is all set to return with a new episode on April 9, 2025, which will once again bring back an exciting contestant. The age-old game show, originally started in the 1960s, continues to captivate viewers.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon, will return for his fourth game. He will face off against Courtney Martin, a public defender originally from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi. Mike Dawson replaced another brilliant contestant and has already won $57,000. He will look forward to claim more before his streak ends.
All eyes will be on the final round yet again, which will not only determine the fate of the contestants but serve as another intriguing element for the long-term fans of the game show. As most know, the final round will allow viewers to participate by allowing them to guess the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.
However, as this is still a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
April 9, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"An online article about this landmark said, “The stones themselves look like they are crying” & mentioned “tears of…pain, hope & joy”"
The question is from the category "Around The World" and is quite close to many topics that have appeared on the show before.
In the final round, the clue will be provided in the form of a solution and participants will have to answer with a question.
Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:
Clue: An online article about this landmark said, “The stones themselves look like they are crying” & mentioned “tears of…pain, hope & joy”
Solution: What is the Wailing Wall?
Formally known as the Western Wall, the Wailing Wall is an ancient retaining wall of the built-up hill, Temple Mount of Jerusalem. It is reportedly considered a sacred spot and is often used for prayers.
