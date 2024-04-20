Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 19, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 19, 2024, concluding what has been an excellent week in the game show so far. The 40th season, though it had several delays, has gotten off to a good start and looks on its way to becoming another great overall for the game show, which has rarely failed to deliver. Sadly, last night saw the end to Alison Betts’s intriguing run after she fell prey to Marko Saric, who had quite a game for himself last night.

In the upcoming round of the game show, freshly crowned champion Marko Saric, a math professor from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will face off against Scott Nations, a financial engineer and option trader from Chicago, Illinois, and Molly Fitzpatrick, a writer from Queens, New York. Marko Saric took down a strong Alison Bett's but began his Jeopardy! journey with a modest $3,799 on his first day. He will surely want to improve on that a lot before he gives way to another champion.

Jeopardy! is perhaps one of the most renowned names in the game show industry. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to garner attention and viewers across the world. Chiefly due to its offbeat format and its engaging nature, the game show has become one of the most popular ones in its genre in America and beyond. The final round of the game show is also a primary reason for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 19, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Featured in a 2020 film, she gets her name from a 16th c. Italian stock character who often wore diamond-patterned outfits."

This question is from the category "Comic Book Characters." This is a very interesting topic that will also appeal to a large part of the fanbase.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to guess the question. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, April 19, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Harley Quinn.

The famous Harley Quinn, who is also set to make an appearance in Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker 2, was created as the famous Batman antagonist's aide and love interest in the 1990s. As mentioned in the question, Quinn made an appearance in Birds of Prey, a critically acclaimed entry in the DCEU. Her name is derived from Harlequin from Italian commedia dell’arte.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, April 19, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Marko Saric, a math professor from Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Scott Nations, a financial engineer and option trader from Chicago, Illinois; and Molly Fitzpatrick, a writer from Queens, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

