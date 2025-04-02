Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, bringing with it the hope for another great streak. As most fans know, Bryce Wargin ended Josh Weikart's impressive streak two games back and has now seemingly begun one of his own. After a fantastic win yesterday, Wargin will now play his third game. This means he still has a chance to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, though it’s less certain now.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the show, two newcomers—Lee Henry, a high school teacher from Arab, Alabama, and Brina Ratangee, a graduate student from Nashville, Tennessee—will face off against Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri. Wargin secured a great win last night and currently holds $39,200 to his name, a solid two-day total. He hopes to increase this before his streak concludes.

As usual, Jeopardy!'s final round will attract the largest audience. This has been the case for quite some time, primarily because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct response to the final question before the episode airs, a practice that has remained relevant throughout the years of the game show.

Ad

Trending

However, given the tedious nature of the process, we have compiled the final solution with all the relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 2, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The creator of this series that premiered in 2018 pitched it as “‘The Godfather’ in Montana”"

This question falls under the category of "21st Century Television." This is a topic that many fans would be excited about. This is also one that people with not much prior trivia knowledge can also engage with.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Ad

Clue: The creator of this series that premiered in 2018 pitched it as “‘The Godfather’ in Montana”

Solution: Yellowstone.

Those who are familiar with the popular show will find this quite easy to guess, and many viewers do. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the series, pitched it as a film, calling it The Godfather in Montana. It concluded on Paramount+ in 2024.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri; Lee Henry, a high school teacher from Arab, Alabama; and Brina Ratangee, a graduate student from Nashville, Tennessee.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback