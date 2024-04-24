Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's ongoing season 40. The popular American game show may have suffered some delays over this season, which was heavily affected by the WGA strike, but it is now back on track. With a new champion in line, the upcoming episode promises to be just as exciting for the global fanbase of the show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Mark Lashley will face off against Paul Drake and Amy Hummel. Mark Lashley is the freshly crowned champion, who won his first game yesterday and will now look forward to securing some more victories. Lashley also earned an impressive $17,601 on his first day on the show. Though his victory was narrow yesterday, there is still plenty of time to be more dominant through the rest of his tenure.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows on air. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to evolve dramatically to reach more viewers. The primary appeal of the show lies in its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become inseparable parts of its identity. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is perhaps its biggest crowd-puller. The round not only has a series of exciting twists that make it more appealing but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a cult practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a challenging process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 24, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"Decorated with an illustration of the Montgolfiers’ craft, the smoking room aboard this could be accessed only via an airlock."

This question is from the category "Historic Transports." This is certainly a very interesting category that has not appeared much in the show or in any trivia circle. This certainly promises to make things exciting in the last round.

In the last round, participants are also provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Decorated with an illustration of the Montgolfiers’ craft, the smoking room aboard this could be accessed only via an airlock.

Solution: Hindenburg.

The LZ 129 Hindenburg was a German commercial passenger-carrying rigid airship that was in service from 1936-1937. The airship had a smoking room that was deliberately kept at a higher pressure and was protected by an airlock.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Mark Lashley, a professor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Paul Drake, a front desk lead originally from Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Amy Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!