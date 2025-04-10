Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, April 10, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's intriguing 41st season. After days of dominance by the previous contestant, we now have a new winner after a great victory yesterday. This season continues to produce great contestants and now it's worth seeing if Andrew Hayes also manages to win several games before his run comes to an end.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, will face off against Dave Widmayer, a trivia host & chemist from Portland, Oregon, and Kat Donahoe, a chemist from Modesto, California. Andrew Hayes began his streak yesterday with $25,200 and will look forward to taking his winnings further.

Jeopardy! has been around for decades now, but it still seems as intriguing as ever. One primary reason behind this is the game show's final round, which remains intriguing even now. This is because of the final round, which allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, an ability that continues to draw attention from long-term fans. Viewers participate in this round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as this is still a long-drawn process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

April 10, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Located on Cromwell Road & home to more than 2.8 million objects, it bears in part the name of a cousin of a British queen."

This question is from the category "World Museums." This is a very interesting topic as it is not common but still familiar to most viewers.

In the final round, participants have to answer a question after being provided a clue in the form of a solution.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, April 10, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Located on Cromwell Road & home to more than 2.8 million objects, it bears in part the name of a cousin of a British queen.

Solution: Victoria and Albert Museum.

The Victoria and Albert Museum, also known as V&A, is the world's largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts, and design. It was founded in 1852 and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, April 10, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, Dave Widmayer, a trivia host and chemist from Portland, and Kat Donahoe, a chemist from Modesto, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

