Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Jeopardy!, one of American television's most popular game shows, is all set to return with a brand new episode on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The game show has been around for decades now, but the excitement surrounding it has not reduced to the slightest. Instead, fans are still as engrossed as ever, waiting for the new rounds and exciting new contestants. In this upcoming round, we have another exciting contest awaiting.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the game show, three-game champion Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, is going to play another round against Mary Walheim, a retired risk manager from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and Alfred Wallace, a librarian from Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bryce began his journey by beating Josh Weikart, who was on an incredible run. Bryce Wargin has taken his winnings to $59,400 and looks forward to securing a spot in the Tournament of Champions, which is still quite difficult.

Ad

Trending

One of the standout things about Jeopardy! has always been its final round, allowing viewers to participate. Viewers can be a part of the game show from their respective homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has remained a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming round in the sections below.

Ad

April 3, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"Boq is one of these fictional people, “not as big as the grown folk…but neither were they very small”"

This question is from the category "Fictional Characters." As most would expect, this is a topic that many fans would be able to relate to. It is also a very intriguing question.

In the final round, participants are usually provided with a solution and have to answer a question.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, April 4, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Boq is one of these fictional people, “not as big as the grown folk…but neither were they very small”

Solution: What is Munchkin?

In the famous musical Wicked, which recently got a film adaptation in 2024, Boq is a Munchkin. He is turned into the Tin Woodman from the Wizard of Oz universe.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, April 4, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri; Mary Walheim, a retired risk manager from Berwyn, Pennsylvania; and Alfred Wallace, a librarian from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback