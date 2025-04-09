Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 9, 2025, Wednesday

The April 9, 2025 episode of Jeopardy! featured a returning champion and two new challengers. Mike Dawson, a tech manager based in Portland, Oregon, returned as the reigning champion with a three-game streak and prior winnings of $57,000. Competing against him were Courtney Martin, a public defender from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and Andrew Hayes, a law student hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi.

The competition was close in the early stages, but the Double Jeopardy round changed the course of the game. Andrew’s performance, particularly during that segment, proved decisive. Though all three contestants reached Final Jeopardy, only one correctly answered the final clue.

The game ended with a new champion crowned. Andrew Hayes won today’s Jeopardy! episode by securing a runaway lead in the Double Jeopardy round. He maintained his position with a $0 wager in Final Jeopardy, despite answering incorrectly.

Here's a detailed recap of the Jeopardy! episode from Wednesday, April 9, 2025, including category breakdowns, score changes, contestant performances, and more.

Jeopardy! episode highlights from April 9, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! round

Categories:

State Facts

A 2000-Era Mall Rat

Biblical Art

In The 3 “G” Network

Specific Potpourri

Clickbait Goes To The Movies

Scores at the end of the round:

Andrew: $5,800

Courtney: $2,600

Mike: $2,000

Correct/Incorrect:

Andrew: 12 correct / 1 incorrect

Courtney: 5 correct / 1 incorrect

Mike: 6 correct / 2 incorrect

Mike found the Daily Double in “State Facts” but answered incorrectly, wagering $4,400 and dropping to $0. Andrew capitalized on strong play across several categories and maintained the lead. Courtney remained consistent with a few solid responses, especially in pop-culture clues.

Double Jeopardy round

Categories:

Authors’ Appearances

Long Song Titles

Our Green Planet

11-Letter Words

Past, The Duchy

On The Left Hand Side

Andrew Hayes found both Daily Doubles. He earned $2,000 from one but lost $1,000 on the second. Despite the miss, he continued to pull ahead with accurate answers, locking in a runaway lead.

Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Andrew: $25,200

Courtney: $4,200

Mike: $2,400

Correct/Incorrect:

Andrew: 27 correct / 2 incorrect

Courtney: 10 correct / 3 incorrect

Mike: 9 correct / 4 incorrect

Final Jeopardy round

Category: Around the World

Clue:

“The stones themselves look like they are crying” & mentioned “tears of…pain, hope & joy.”

Correct response:

"What is the Wailing Wall?

Only Courtney answered correctly. Andrew answered Mt. Rushmore but had wagered $0, keeping his lead. Mike answered incorrectly and dropped most of his total.

Final scores:

Andrew: $25,200 (no wager)

Courtney: $4,801 (+$601)

Mike: $2 (−$2,398)

Looking into contestant profiles

Andrew Hayes

Andrew, a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi, took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game. His Double Jeopardy performance was the turning point, including two Daily Doubles and strong control of the board. Despite missing Final Jeopardy, his $0 wager secured the win.

Courtney Martin

Courtney is a public defender from Cedarburg, Wisconsin. She played a steady game and was the only contestant to get the Final Jeopardy clue correct. Her calm strategy paid off with a final score of $4,801.

Mike Dawson

Mike entered the game as a three-day champion with $57,000. An early incorrect Daily Double in the Jeopardy round set him back. Despite a solid effort in Double Jeopardy, he was unable to catch up and ended with just $2.

How Jeopardy! is different from regular game shows

Jeopardy! differs from most game shows in its format. Players receive answers as prompts and are required to reply using a correctly phrased question. The structure involves three rounds — Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy — each increasing in difficulty and stakes.

Daily Doubles offer contestants an opportunity to make strategic wagers, and the Final Jeopardy clue has the potential to shift the game's final result. Knowledge, timing, and betting strategy all play a role in determining the winner.

