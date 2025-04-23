Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and it is hard to fathom how things could get any more interesting. We have consistently seen strong contestants since the game show returned to regular play, but right now we are witnessing something very special.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, is set to return after winning three games in a row.
What makes Liam Starnes' streak more special is that he is still an undergraduate student, making him one of the youngest contestants to achieve the feats he is currently achieving. He has already won $72,202 in just three days, which is also extremely impressive, and looks forward to qualifying for the Tournament of Champions.
He will take on newcomers Abigail Arnold, an academic administrator from Waltham, Massachusetts, and Eric Cordova, a compliance specialist from Chicago, Illinois.
As usual, the final round of the game show will attract most of the fans, as it has in previous years. The main reason for this is the final round's ability to include fans in the show. Fans can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. This has remained a common practice for the fans of the game show, but it comes with certain complexities.
To help out, we have compiled the relevant details, along with the final question's answer, in the sections below.
April 23, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"A 1919 Punch cartoon titled “The Gap in the Bridge” showed Uncle Sam sleeping on the missing keystone of this."
This question is from the category "20th Century History." This is among the more common topics in the game show and has appeared before.
In Jeopardy!, participants are provided a question in the form of a clue, and they have to answer in the form of a question, making things more interesting.
Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.
Solution: What is the League of Nations?
Leonard Raven-Hill's famous cartoon, titled The Gap in the Bridge, depicted the absence of the USA from the League of Nations. Uncle Sam symbolized the nation, and the missing keystone indicated that the bridge would collapse without the USA.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!