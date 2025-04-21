Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 21, 2025

It's a new week in April, and Jeopardy! is back with another exciting episode from its ongoing 41st season. The game show has been around for over six decades, yet time has hardly dimmed its shine. The upcoming episode, airing on Monday, April 21, 2025, will feature a new champion who looks forward to leaving a lasting legacy on the show, especially after a particularly strong start on Friday.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the game show, returning champion Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois, will face off against Bob Callen, a retired librarian from Lexington, Kentucky, and Maja Vlajnic, a senior data and policy specialist from Fredericksburg, Virginia, in what will be his second game of the season.

Liam Starnes made quite an impression with his first win, earning $32,401 in just one game. He will aim to build on this strong start in the upcoming round. Given his performance on Friday, the odds are in his favor for this round.

Ad

Trending

As usual, the most exciting aspect of this upcoming round is its final question, which allows viewers to participate if they guess it before the episode airs. Over the many years of the game show, this has been a common practice for long-time fans. However, as it comes with its complications, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details in the sections below.

April 21, 2025, Monday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The question for the upcoming final round reads:

"This country has 2 capitals, is bounded by 5 other countries & has 37 official languages."

This question falls under the category of "The Western Hemisphere." Geography-based topics are always among the most interesting ones in the game show, but they are also more common than many other trivia subjects.

In the final round, participants must respond with a question after being provided a clue in the form of a solution.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, April 21, 2025

The final question's clue and solution read as follows.

Clue: This country has two capitals, is bounded by five other countries, and has 37 official languages.

Solution: Bolivia.

Bolivia has two capitals, Sucre and La Paz. It is also bound by five countries: Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. While Spanish is one of the most dominant languages in the country, it boasts 37 official languages, including Aymara, Quechua, Chiquitano, and Guaraní, among others.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, April 21, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois; Bob Callen, a retired librarian from Lexington, Kentucky; and Maja Vlajnic, a senior data and policy specialist from Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE