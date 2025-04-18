Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 18, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 18, 2025, bringing forth another exciting episode from the famous game show's 41st season. After days of dominance, Andrew Hayes finally falls to Steven Hoying, who convincingly won the previous game. He will begin his streak today, and if he manages to hold up like in yesterday's game, he, too, will go a long way in the game show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Steven Hoying, an attorney-at-law from Hilliard, Ohio, will play his second game against newcomers Rachael Gray, a graduate student from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois. Steven Hoying has already won $29,403 in his first win, and he looks forward to adding more in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television, and a large part of that is because of its final round. The final round has many elements that make it more challenging for contestants and allow viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the question presented in the final round ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, as this process is cumbersome, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details in the upcoming episode below.

April 18, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The year the Democratic nominee gave his “Cross of Gold” speech, the GOP nominee was this man who backed the gold standard."

This question is from the category "Presidential Nominees." This is quite a common topic in trivia circles and should not pose a huge surprise.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, April 18, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The year the Democratic nominee gave his “Cross of Gold” speech, the GOP nominee was this man who backed the gold standard.

Solution: William McKinley.

William McKinley was the 25th president of the United States, who served till he was assassinated in 1901. William Jennings Bryan was his rival, and he used the famous speech in which he said, "You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of gold."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, April 18, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Steven Hoying, an attorney-at-law from Hilliard, Ohio; Rachael Gray, a graduate student from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and Liam Starnes, an undergraduate student from Barrington, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

