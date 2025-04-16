Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 16, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! (season 41, Game 138) on April 16, 2025 offered another exciting episode. Andrew Hayes, a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi, won another round to keep up his winning streak. He is now a 6-day champion because this is his sixth straight win.

Before tonight's episode, he had already saved up an impressive $117,804 and proved his genius. Andrew's total for the six days now stands at $137,804. His win today added another $20,000.

Andrew Hayes won again after coming out on top in all of the rounds. Because of how well he did in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, it turned out to be almost impossible to beat him in Final Jeopardy.

Though everyone found the Final Jeopardy question difficult, Andrew's consistent lead across the game helped him to win. Andrew won once more in the Final Jeopardy by providing the correct response.

Its unusual format and difficult questions have kept Jeopardy! at the top of the charts for years. Trivia enthusiasts continue to love the show since it mixes knowledge with strategy. Andrew's winning streak has made the competition difficult. Fans are eager to find out how long his reign as champion will last.

Here's Jeopardy! episode highlights of April 16, 2025

Jeopardy round

In the very first round, the game began with three contestants: Andrew Hayes, Denise LeBlanc-Bock, and Brenden Monroe. The categories were varied, including The Book Of The Decade, Bite Me, Baseball, Bird Words, Ode On A Grecian, and Earn.

Andrew started strong, answering eight correct responses in the opening segment. He quickly built a solid lead, although he missed out on the Daily Double, which could have extended his lead even further.

Jeopardy! round statistics after 15 clues:

Andrew : 8 correct, 1 incorrect; $4,000

: 8 correct, 1 incorrect; $4,000 Denise : 3 correct, 1 incorrect; $1,000

: 3 correct, 1 incorrect; $1,000 Brenden: 1 correct, 2 incorrect; -$400

After 30 clues in the game, Andrew improved his lead. he answered another six questions correctly, while Brenden and Denise struggled to keep up. By the end of the Jeopardy round, the scores were:

Andrew : 14 correct, 2 incorrect; $5,600

: 14 correct, 2 incorrect; $5,600 Brenden : 7 correct, 2 incorrect; $2,200

: 7 correct, 2 incorrect; $2,200 Denise: 5 correct, 1 incorrect; $2,000

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured categories like Irish First Names, Dual Roles, Geoverlaps, Books & War, Same Vowel Pair Twice, and Pimp My Actinide.

Andrew continued to be the best in this round. Andrew got five $2,000 clues right and won $4,000 from the third Daily Double, even though he missed the second one. He easily won the round by getting 19 of the questions right, which shows how well he did.

Jeopardy! Round Statistics After Double Jeopardy:

Andrew : 33 correct, 4 incorrect; $28,800

: 33 correct, 4 incorrect; $28,800 Brenden : 12 correct, 3 incorrect; $6,600

: 12 correct, 3 incorrect; $6,600 Denise: 8 correct, 1 incorrect; $5,200

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was "Places In The American Past."

The clue read, “It’s the building where the Stax Records classic ‘Knock On Wood’ was written, but it’s remembered for other reasons.”

The correct response was "What is the Lorraine Motel?"

Despite the challenge posed by the clue, it was a triple stumper, with none of the contestants answering correctly. As a result, the scores were adjusted:

Denise : $5,200 – $1,401 = $3,799

: $5,200 – $1,401 = $3,799 Brenden : $6,600 – $3,801 = $2,799

: $6,600 – $3,801 = $2,799 Andrew: $28,800 – $8,800 = $20,000 (6-day total: $137,804)

Jeopardy! is still a favorite among all other game shows: Here's how

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows? (Image via jeopardy.com)

The format of Jeopardy! makes it different from other game shows. As opposed to most quiz shows, Jeopardy! has a "question-and-answer" format where clues are given in the form of statements and contestants must answer in the form of a question.

Jeopardy! comes with a set of three rounds and has diverse subjects that the contestants need to answer. Depending on how well they are at wagering till the final round, the winner is determined. Contestants can also gamble their winnings on Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy, which adds another level of strategy and excitement.

Tonight's Jeopardy! game recap – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: The Book Of The Decade, Bite Me, Baseball, Bird Words, Ode On A Grecian, Earn

Andrew : 8 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $4,000

: 8 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $4,000 Denise : 3 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $1,000

: 3 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $1,000 Brenden: 1 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: -$400

After 15 clues:

Andrew : $4,000

: $4,000 Denise : $1,000

: $1,000 Brenden: -$400

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Andrew : 8 correct, 1 incorrect

: 8 correct, 1 incorrect Denise : 3 correct, 1 incorrect

: 3 correct, 1 incorrect Brenden: 1 correct, 2 incorrect

Interviews:

Brenden : Fell asleep on his flight over the Rift Valley in Kenya.

: Fell asleep on his flight over the Rift Valley in Kenya. Denise : Owns a fire pit; her children used old school papers as kindling.

: Owns a fire pit; her children used old school papers as kindling. Andrew: Found an early airing of Jeopardy! to give him an advantage on a show-watching date.

Jeopardy round completion:

Andrew : 14 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $5,600

: 14 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $5,600 Brenden : 7 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $2,200

: 7 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $2,200 Denise: 5 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $2,000

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Irish First Names, Dual Roles, Geoverlaps, Books & War, Same Vowel Pair Twice, Pimp My Actinide

Andrew : Dominated with 19 correct responses, including $4,000 from DD3.

: Dominated with 19 correct responses, including $4,000 from DD3. Brenden : 12 correct, 3 incorrect

: 12 correct, 3 incorrect Denise : 8 correct, 1 incorrect

: 8 correct, 1 incorrect Andrew's Performance : 19 correct, 4 incorrect; Score: $28,800

: 19 correct, 4 incorrect; Score: $28,800 Brenden's Performance : 12 correct, 3 incorrect; Score: $6,600

: 12 correct, 3 incorrect; Score: $6,600 Denise's Performance: 8 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $5,200

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:

Andrew : $28,800

: $28,800 Brenden : $6,600

: $6,600 Denise: $5,200

Final Jeopardy!:

Question : What is Ford’s Theatre?

: What is Ford’s Theatre? Andrew : Won with $20,000 after a wager of $8,800 (6-day total: $137,804)

: Won with $20,000 after a wager of $8,800 (6-day total: $137,804) Brenden : Lost $3,801, final score: $2,799

: Lost $3,801, final score: $2,799 Denise: Lost $1,401, final score: $3,799

Tonight’s Results:

Denise : $3,799

: $3,799 Brenden : $2,799

: $2,799 Andrew: $20,000 (6-day total: $137,804)

More about the contestants who played Jeopardy tonight

Brenden Monroe:

Brenden Monroe is a senior game producer from Seattle, Washington. Throughout the game, he displayed solid knowledge, answering several clues correctly, particularly in the Jeopardy round. However, Brenden struggled in Double Jeopardy, missing out on crucial opportunities to close the gap with the leading contestants.

His performance was hampered by the Final Jeopardy clue, which he couldn't answer correctly. Despite the challenges, Brenden finished with a respectable score of $2,799.

Denise LeBlanc-Bock

Denise LeBlanc-Bock is an architect from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Denise started strong in the Jeopardy round, answering several clues correctly and keeping up with the leading contestants. However, she couldn't maintain her momentum in the Double Jeopardy round, as Andrew Hayes took a commanding lead.

Despite this, Denise showed skils, correctly answering several key questions. Her Final Jeopardy response, however, was incorrect, preventing her from overtaking Brenden. She finished the game with a score of $3,799.

Andrew Hayes

The long-time winner, Andrew Hayes, a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi, dominated tonight’s episode of Jeopardy. Having already accumulated $117,804 from his previous wins, Andrew's sharp intellect and quick thinking propelled him to another victory.

He led from the start, answering questions correctly in both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, despite missing out on some Daily Doubles.

His strategic approach to wagering in Final Jeopardy kept him well ahead of his competitors. With a total of $137,804 from his six-day streak, Andrew proved his prowess and secured yet another win. His consistent performance made him the standout contestant tonight.

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode was yet another display of Andrew Hayes' genius. Though the difficult Final Jeopardy clue, his consistent performance throughout the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds let him keep a lead.

Andrew's triumph today increases his reign to six straight victories, bringing his total to 137,804. Though Brenden Monroe and Denise LeBlanc-Bock fought hard, they were unable to narrow the gap on the reigning champion. Viewers of Jeopardy! are eager to see how long Andrew can prolong his winning streak as it runs on.

