Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 10, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! is a popular TV game show that has been around for a long time. Episode 134 from season 41, which aired tonight, April 10, 2025, had three contestants competing to be the best. With its unique format, this game show tests contestants' knowledge in various subjects, giving viewers a unique experience.

The Final Jeopardy question about World Museums was the most important one. They had to come up with a name for a museum in London that is named after a British queen's cousin.

Even though there was a lot of competition, only one person got the final answer right—Andrew Hayes, a law student, who emerged as the winner of tonight's game.

Since its first season in 1964, Jeopardy! has been a popular show on American TV. It has a loyal following because it shows off some of the smartest people in the country.

Jeopardy! - Highlights from April 10, 2025, Thursday episode

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round of tonight's game kicked off with a mix of categories such as California History, My Sport Is My Nickname, and Games. While Dave Widmayer stumbled early on, finding himself in the negative, he quickly bounced back with a successful Daily Double, which boosted his score and put him ahead. His knowledge proved to be strong as he surged past the competition.

Scores after the Jeopardy round :

: Dave: $4,800

Andrew: $2,400

Kat: $2,200

Despite being behind early, Dave showed resilience and skill, and by the end of the round, he had taken a commanding lead. Andrew Hayes and Kat Donahoe also showed their abilities, but Dave’s strategy of finding key Daily Doubles helped him gain a solid footing.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round introduced more difficult categories, such as There’s No A In Country, A Brief Medical Talk, and That Single Life. Here, Andrew and Dave traded successful Daily Doubles, but it was Dave who had the upper hand as the round progressed. His correct responses in the second half of Double Jeopardy helped him maintain a significant lead heading into the game's final round.

Scores after the Double Jeopardy round:

Dave: $20,200

Andrew: $13,000

Kat: $5,400

The points were accumulating rapidly as the game reached its final stages. Kat Donahoe, while trailing behind, was still in the running for a potential upset, with the chance of pulling off a dramatic comeback in the Final Jeopardy question. However, Dave's lead seemed insurmountable.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy question read:

“Located on Cromwell Road & home to more than 2.8 million objects, it bears in part the name of a cousin of a British queen.”

The correct response was, "What is the Victoria and Albert Museum?"

While Dave and Kat incorrectly answered the question, Andrew Hayes was the only contestant to answer correctly, cementing his victory with an impressive wager that brought his total earnings to $20,201.

Final scores:

Kat: $2

Andrew: $20,201

Dave: $14,399

Andrew Hayes, who had already earned $25,200 from his previous game, is now a two-day champion, with a total of $45,401. He will return tomorrow to continue his streak.

Contestant profiles

Kat Donahoe

Originally from Modesto, California, Kat Donahoe is a chemist. Kat came to tonight's Jeopardy! episode with a solid background in analytical thinking and problem-solving.

From California history to games, she demonstrated her capacity to respond to inquiries spanning many subjects throughout the game. Still, Kat's performance left her behind in the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds.

She found it difficult to keep up with the top competitors, and in the Final Jeopardy round, her wrong answer decided her final score.

Subtracting her $5,398 bet from her $5,400 total left her with only $2 on the Final Jeopardy bet. Though she lost, Kat's intellectual involvement with the game and her cool demeanor on the stage won her respect among fans and other competitors.

Jeopardy round score : $2,200

: $2,200 Double Jeopardy round score : $5,400

: $5,400 Final Jeopardy score: $2

Dave Widmayer

This evening's Jeopardy! episode had a competitive edge thanks to trivia host and chemist Dave Widmayer from Portland, Oregon. As a trivia show host, he was used to quick thinking and dealing with stress.

Dave had a rough start to the Jeopardy round and lagged, but he made a strong comeback with a Daily Double win. He won $4,800 at the end of the Jeopardy! round, putting him in first place.

During the Double Jeopardy round, Dave had a number of good answers that helped him keep his lead. He had a big advantage going into the Final Jeopardy! round because he knew a lot about a lot of different subjects.

Although Dave gave the right answer on Final Jeopardy! (he answered "What is the Royal Alexandrian?"), it cost him a lot. He bet $5,801, which gave him a total of $14,399, which wasn't enough to beat Andrew Hayes' total.

Jeopardy round score : $4,800

: $4,800 Double Jeopardy round score : $20,200

: $20,200 Final Jeopardy score: $14,399

Andrew Hayes

The distinctive player of tonight's Jeopardy! episode was Andrew Hayes, a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi. Andrew returned as the reigning champion, having already won $25,200 in his last visit. His strategic play was clear from the beginning. Andrew swiftly rose through the Jeopardy round to win $2,400.

During the Double Jeopardy round, Andrew correctly answered in categories including A Brief Medical Talk and Economics. He kept narrowing the distance, separating him from the leaders.

Confronted with the World Museums hint, Andrew stayed cool and confident under the Final Jeopardy round with a score of $13,000.

His right answer of "What is the Victoria and Albert Museum?" won him an amazing bet of $7,201, increasing his total score for the day to $20,201. With a total of $45,401, Andrew is a two-day champion due to his outstanding performance.

Jeopardy round score : $2,400

: $2,400 Double Jeopardy round score : $13,000

: $13,000 Final Jeopardy score: $20,201

How Is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

There is something different about Jeopardy! that makes it stand out from other game shows. Unlike most quiz shows, where contestants answer questions, Jeopardy! provides answers first, and then the contestants have to answer with the right question. This twist tests both the contestants' knowledge and their ability to think quickly when required.

There is also a level of strategy to the show because of Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy! Contestants have to decide when to bet big and when to play it safe.

Also, Jeopardy! has more categories, from history and literature to pop culture and science, so both the contestants and viewers will have a variety of interesting questions to think about.

Jeopardy! game recap – Thursday, April 10, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: California History; My Sport Is My Nickname; Mystery Loves Company; Rhyme Time; Games; Going To Pieces

California History; My Sport Is My Nickname; Mystery Loves Company; Rhyme Time; Games; Going To Pieces Dave was in the negative early but found the Daily Double and got it correct.

and got it correct. By the 15th clue, Dave had the lead.

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Dave: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

7 correct, 2 incorrect Andrew: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

3 correct, 1 incorrect Kat: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Kat accidentally fermented maple syrup.

accidentally fermented maple syrup. Dave 's parents are show alumni.

's parents are show alumni. Andrew once appeared as a very big baby Jesus in a Christmas pageant.

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Dave: $4,800

$4,800 Andrew: $2,400

$2,400 Kat: $2,200

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Dave: 11 correct, 3 incorrect

11 correct, 3 incorrect Andrew: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

8 correct, 2 incorrect Kat: 6 correct, 3 incorrect

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: There’s No A In Country; A Brief Medical Talk; That Single Life; Latin Class; Economics; “With” Or “Without”

There’s No A In Country; A Brief Medical Talk; That Single Life; Latin Class; Economics; “With” Or “Without” Both Andrew and Dave found a correct Daily Double early in the round.

and found a correct Daily Double early in the round. Dave had a stronger second half of the Double Jeopardy round, maintaining a good-sized lead into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Dave: 23 correct, 5 incorrect

23 correct, 5 incorrect Andrew: 17 correct, 4 incorrect

17 correct, 4 incorrect Kat: 11 correct, 5 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Dave: $20,200

$20,200 Andrew: $13,000

$13,000 Kat: $5,400

Final Jeopardy:

Category: World Museums

World Museums Correct Response: "What is the Victoria + Albert Museum?"

"What is the Victoria + Albert Museum?" Andrew was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, making him a two-day champion.

Final scores:

Kat: $5,400 - $5,398 = $2 (What is the Tate?)

$5,400 - $5,398 = (What is the Tate?) Andrew: $13,000 + $7,201 = $20,201 (What is the Victoria + Albert Museum?) (two-day total: $45,401)

$13,000 + $7,201 = (What is the Victoria + Albert Museum?) (two-day total: $45,401) Dave: $20,200 - $5,801 = $14,399 (What is the Royal Alexandrian?)

Andrew will return tomorrow as a 2-day champion.

Andrew Hayes won for a second straight day in a thrilling and close contest featured in tonight's Jeopardy! episode. Though both Dave Widmayer and Kat Donahoe performed well, Andrew's right answer in the Final Jeopardy round confirmed his victory. Andrew will return to confront fresh challengers for $45,401 over two days.

