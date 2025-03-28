Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 28, 2025, Friday

Josh Weikert won his sixth straight game on Jeopardy!, season 41, game 145, on Friday, March 28, 2025. Though Josh came out as the apparent victor, the rivalry among Josh, Mike Budzinski, and Revell Carr was intense; he, therefore, qualified for another Monday episode. His strong Final Jeopardy answer and performance in both rounds helped him to get the lead.

With a grand total of $100,202 after six games, Josh's win today puts him over the $100,000 threshold in total income. Strong competition from his rivals, Mike and Revell, could not offset Josh's Double Jeopardy round supremacy, which confirmed his win.

A well-known American quiz program, Jeopardy! tests players' knowledge over a broad spectrum of subjects. Unlike most game shows, Jeopardy! offers answers (or hints), and players have to answer in the shape of a question.

With rising point values, players choose clues from several categories in the first two rounds. Contestants on the Daily Double can bet on one clue using part of their score. Final Jeopardy is a last clue bet of part of their whole score. After the game, the player with the highest score wins; the champion returns to play in the following episode.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - March 28, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

Jeopardy! round featured U.S. Geography, Something To Wear, Your Name Is A Sentence, Book Title Adjectives, On The Side of the Angels, and Modern Lingo among its categories. All three players correctly responded to questions, so the game began with a competitive advantage.

Josh Weikert topped the field with a strong showing, correctly responding to multiple questions, including two $1,000 ones. At the break, Josh had $2,400, ahead of Revell Carr with $2,000 and Mike Budzinski with $1,400.

Jeopardy Round scores (After 15 Clues):

Josh: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

5 correct, 2 incorrect Revell: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

3 correct, 0 incorrect Mike: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Double Jeopardy round

The challenging categories in the Double Jeopardy round included In The 19th Century, Opera, Pop Culture Titles In Roman Numerals, Business Terms, Well, That's Just Science, and From "M" To "M".

Josh performed well in the Double Jeopardy round. While Mike and Revell lagged behind with $7,600 and $1,200, respectively, he correctly answered 15 clues and made full use of both Daily Doubles, pushing him to a lead of $21,600.

Double Jeopardy round scores:

Josh: 23 correct, 3 incorrect

23 correct, 3 incorrect Mike: 14 correct, 2 incorrect

14 correct, 2 incorrect Revell: 8 correct, 3 incorrect

With his performance, Josh cruised into Final Jeopardy with a commanding score of $21,600.

Final Jeopardy round

Geographic Neighbors was the Final Jeopardy category; the hint read:

"The “Hermit Nation” & the “Land of the Morning Calm” are nicknames for these 2 neighbors."

Correct answer:

What are North Korea & South Korea?

Though Josh's response of Nepal and Bhutan was deemed acceptable as a valid geographical pair, the right answer was North Korea and South Korea. Finishing the game with $20,000, he raised his six-day total to $100,202.

Final Jeopardy Scores:

Josh: $20,000

$20,000 Mike: $6,600

$6,600 Revell: $100

Jeopardy! contestant profiles

Revell Carr: A professor from Lexington, Kentucky, Revell shared his knowledge of sea shanties, stating that “The Wellerman” is often mistakenly considered a sea shanty. He found the Daily Double but unfortunately got it incorrect. He ended the game with a small prize of $100.

Mike Budzinski: A portfolio manager from Chicago, Illinois, Mike was a Green Bay Packers fan, though his wife supports the Bears. Despite performing well in the Jeopardy round, he was unable to overtake Josh and finished the game with $6,600.

Josh Weikert: A politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Josh had a strong start to his streak, securing his sixth win tonight. His previous five victories had already earned him a spot in the 2026 Tournament of Champions. He finished tonight’s game with a total of $100,202.

Unique format of Jeopardy!

One thing that makes Jeopardy! different from other game shows is the way it is set up. In most game shows, the answers are given, and the contestants have to come up with questions.

But on Jeopardy!, the contestants are given hints and have to answer in the form of a question. This format makes the contestants think more quickly and critically, which makes the game more difficult and exciting.

The three rounds—Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy—are all different in how hard they are, and the Daily Doubles feature keeps things interesting.

Ending insights and final thoughts on tonight’s episode

Fans are still really interested in Jeopardy!'s intense competition, which shows how smart and skilled the contestants are. Josh's great show tonight made it even clearer that he is one of the best players, adding to his growing reputation on the show. Josh will come back on Monday to try for his seventh win. He has won an amazing $100,202 in six days.

This episode shows how Jeopardy! has changed over the years into a game show that requires more than just knowledge. It also needs strategy, quick thinking, and the ability to do well under pressure. Each game shows how the contestants deal with these challenges differently, making for exciting episodes like tonight's.

With his victory on Jeopardy! tonight, Josh Weikert became an even more dominant player. His sixth straight win came after he got off to a strong start and performed well in both rounds.

Mike and Revell pushed Josh to do better, but his correct answers on Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy put him over the top. He has earned a total of $100,202, which shows how smart and consistent he is.

As long as Jeopardy! episodes are exciting, Josh will try to get his seventh win on Monday.

