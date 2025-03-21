Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 21, 2025, Friday

With its fast-paced quiz show style, Jeopardy! never fails to fascinate viewers. The show drew in yet another fantastic episode on March 21, 2025. Watching contenders fight it out on this Friday edition, fans excitedly anticipated the game's result.

Josh Weikert, a Collegeville, Pennsylvania politics professor, came out on top in tonight's match. Josh returned impressively in the Double Jeopardy round and finished the game with a commanding lead.

His last earnings following Final Jeopardy were a strong $23,601, sufficient to crown him champion. He correctly responded to the Final Jeopardy question and will be back on Monday to defend his triumph.

The popular TV game show Jeopardy! tests how much people know about a lot of different subjects. It has been an important part of American television since it aired in 1964. Owing to its unique format and tough questions, Jeopardy! is one of the most-watched game shows of all time.

Highlights from Jeopardy! episode on March 21, 2025

Jeopardy round

Six intriguing categories—A Song For All Seasons, Literary Characters, Having A Day, Fried & Gone To Heaven, In Sufferable, and Lost In America—made up the Jeopardy round.

Steve Luck of Royal Oak, Michigan, led early on as contestants answered different questions covering these subjects. Josh Weikert of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, rebounded in the last half of the round, though.

The scores were as follows by the break's arrival:

Steve : $3,800

: $3,800 Josh : $3,400

: $3,400 Cameron: -$200

Steve had doubled his score early with the Daily Double, but Josh closed in after playing strongly in the In Sufferable category. Cameron, the returning champion, struggled a bit but was still in contention as the game moved to the next round.

Double Jeopardy round

With categories like The Spanish-American War, Science, Caught Chimping, Business Busts, Palaces, and Language Of The Devout!, the stakes grew more in the Double Jeopardy round. Steve had a setback losing $3,000 on the second Daily Double, and the round was tight. Josh's score was much raised by earning $3,000 on the third Daily Double.

At the end of the round, the scores were:

Josh : $16,400

: $16,400 Steve : $11,800

: $11,800 Cameron: $6,400

The tension was palpable as all three contestants entered the Final Jeopardy with a chance to win. The answers would determine who would walk away victorious.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy question fell into the "Bestsellers" category; the right answer was, "What is Roots: The Saga of an American Family?" Since all three of the contenders answered right, the game was reduced to who had scored the highest overall.

The clue was:

"It begins in the village of Juffure & ends in Arkansas more than 200 years & 7 generations later"

Josh's strong performance in the earlier rounds ensured his victory, with a final score of:

Josh : $23,601

: $23,601 Steve : $17,800

: $17,800 Cameron: $12,800

Josh Weikert is the new Jeopardy! champion and he will return on Monday to defend his title.

Jeopardy! game recap from Friday, March 21, 2025

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: A Song For All Seasons; Literary Characters, Having A Day; Fried & Gone To Heaven; In Sufferable; Lost In America; Come On, 22!

Early Highlights:

Steve doubled up early with the Daily Double.

Josh performed well in the In Sufferable category to sit second at the break.

Scores after 15 clues:

Steve: $3,800

Josh: $3,400

Cameron: -$200

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Steve: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Josh: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Cameron: 3 correct, 3 incorrect

Interviews:

Josh: Works in politics.

Works in politics. Steve: Took up fishing as a father-son hobby.

Took up fishing as a father-son hobby. Cameron: Took an 8-country road trip in Europe.

Jeopardy Round (Continued):

Josh ran Lost in America to take the lead after 30 clues.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Josh: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

Steve: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Cameron: 8 correct, 5 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Josh: $7,400

Steve: $6,000

Cameron: $400

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: The Spanish-American War; Science; Caught Chimping; Business Busts; Palaces; Language Of The Devout?

The Spanish-American War; Science; Caught Chimping; Business Busts; Palaces; Language Of The Devout? Steve lost $3,000 on DD2, while Josh gained $3,000 on DD3.

All players stayed competitive heading into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Josh: 20 correct, 2 incorrect

Steve: 18 correct, 3 incorrect

Cameron: 14 correct, 7 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Josh: $16,400

Steve: $11,800

Cameron: $6,400

Final Jeopardy:

Category: Bestsellers

Bestsellers Everyone was correct in Final Jeopardy.

Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Cameron: $6,400 + $6,400 = $12,800

Steve: $11,800 + $6,000 = $17,800

Josh: $16,400 + $7,201 = $23,601 (1-day total: $23,601)

Tonight’s Champion: Josh, with a score of $23,601, returns on Monday to defend his title.

Contestant profiles

Today Josh Weikert, a Collegeville, Pennsylvania politics professor, proved his mettle on Jeopardy!. Josh answered challenging questions in both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy! rounds and stayed cool under duress throughout the game. His approach paid off, and his win marks his first on-show triumph.

During the game, Steve Luck, an IT manager from Royal Oak, Michigan, presented a strong challenge. Steve ultimately fell short, though, even though he gave a great performance in Double Jeopardy!. Though he finished the game with a decent $17,800, he couldn't top Josh's outstanding mark.

Cameron entered tonight's game confident since his last triumph had raised the standards. Cameron started strong but lost his momentum and finished the game in third place with a $12,800 score.

Josh Weikert claimed victory in tonight's Jeopardy! episode, so earning a total of $23, 601. His great performance in both rounds brought him the championship title.

Though Steve Luck and returning champion Cameron Berry made great efforts, Josh's consistent play proved to be the deciding factor. Next week, he will be back as the reigning champion. Jeopardy! keeps displaying amazing skill, and in the next weeks, viewers should get even more thrilling episodes.

