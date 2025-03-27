Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 27, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! aired its latest episode (Season 41, Game 144) on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Contestants David Weir, Neha Narayan, and Josh Weikert starred in the thrilling game. The stakes were high since this episode was Josh's fifth time on the show, and he had already racked up a significant total from his prior victories.

Josh kept his lead all the way through the event in an intense game. Though he made a few mistakes, including one on Double Jeopardy, he beat his rivals and finally won. With $21,000, Josh confirmed his position in the Tournament of Champions (ToC) with $80,202 from five days.

Jeopardy! Episode highlights – March 27, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round was packed with engaging categories, including The Bay Area, Bible Fill In The Blank, Pass The “Ox,” At The Mall, Hot Topic, and Dick’s Sporting: Good. Josh, who in the first segment answered eight questions correctly, began the game strongly. Neha battled at first, particularly with a True Daily Double where she lost $2,200.

Josh was in the lead with $5,800 at the first break; Neha had $0, and David was in the hole with -$1,200. After the break, Josh kept increasing his lead by correctly responding to six more questions. Ending the Jeopardy! Round, Josh had 14 correct responses and one wrong, therefore scoring $7,200.

Jeopardy round scores

Josh: $7,200

Neha: $2,000

David: $0

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round was where the stakes grew even higher. The categories included After The White House, Grains of Salt, “-Ed” Creatures, From The Greek, Good Reads, and Celebrity First Name Game.

Josh had a little setback for responding incorrectly on the Daily Double 2. Finding Daily Double 3 helped him to recover; he bet sufficiently to guarantee a runaway triumph. Josh had correctly answered 27 questions and was in a strong lead by the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

Double Jeopardy round scores:

Josh: $21,000

Neha: $6,400

David: $3,600

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy! round, the category was Landmarks.

The clue was: "This landmark features a relief of Agrippa approving the design of an aqueduct as well as Pietro Bracci’s statue of Oceanus."

The correct response was,

"What is the Trevi Fountain?"

But none of the contestants answered correctly. Josh, however, made a playful joke response, referencing his guaranteed spot in the Tournament of Champions, which is a testament to his strong position in the game.

Final Jeopardy round scores

Josh: $21,000

Neha: $5,599

David: $799

Jeopardy! Game Recap – Thursday, March 27, 2025

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: The Bay Area; Bible Fill In The Blank; Pass The “Ox”; At The Mall; Hot Topic; Dick’s Sporting: Good

The Bay Area; Bible Fill In The Blank; Pass The “Ox”; At The Mall; Hot Topic; Dick’s Sporting: Good Josh got off to a strong start, correctly answering 8 questions in the opening segment.

Neha struggled early, losing $2,200 on a True Daily Double.

At the first interview, the scores were:

Josh: $5,800

Neha: $0

David: -$1,200

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Josh: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Neha: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

David: 1 correct, 2 incorrect

Today’s interviews:

David is a retired airline employee.

Neha enjoys recreating maps.

Josh plans to spend some of his winnings on endowing a scholarship.

After the break, Josh maintained his lead, adding six more correct answers to his tally.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Josh: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Neha: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

David: 4 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Josh: $7,200

Neha: $2,000

David: $0

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: After The White House; Grains Of Salt; “-Ed” Creatures; From The Greek; Good Reads; Celebrity First Name Game

Things started to heat up when Josh made an incorrect response on DD2, which led to a search for DD3.

Josh found DD3, made a sizable bet, and got it right, securing a runaway victory.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy!:

Josh: 27 correct, 3 incorrect

Neha: 14 correct, 3 incorrect

David: 9 correct, 3 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final:

Josh: $21,000

Neha: $6,400

David: $3,600

Final Jeopardy!:

No one got the Final Jeopardy correct.

Josh humorously answered with a joke response, referencing his 100% chance of making the Tournament of Champions.

Tonight’s results:

David: $3,600 – $2,801 = $799 (Correct response: What is the aqueduct of Rome?)

Neha: $6,400 – $801 = $5,599 (Correct response: What is the Colosseum?)

Josh: $21,000 – $0 = $21,000 (Final response: What does the last-place finisher in the TOC earn?)

Josh’s 5-day total: $80,202

Josh will be returning tomorrow for his sixth win.

Tonight's Jeopardy! contestant profiles

David Weir

From Palm Springs, California, David Weir is a retired court administrator. He performed well in previous rounds but found it difficult to catch up after the Jeopardy! Round.

Though he tried hard, he came in third with $799. Though regrettably, the rivalry was too great, David's administrative experience probably gave him a strategic advantage in certain areas.

Neha Narayan

Originally from Plainsboro, New Jersey, Neha Narayan is a research assistant. Among the many difficulties she encountered was a major loss on the True Daily Double. Neha finished second with $5,599, but kept up with the other competitors, especially after the Jeopardy round.

Josh Weikert

Josh Weikert was a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Josh's win was mostly due to his strategic play and steady performance over five days, totaling $80,202. Tomorrow, he will come back for his sixth game.

Today's Jeopardy! was fun and showed Josh Weikert's planning skills. His strong performance on Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy made him a favorite. The game ended with no one catching him.

Even though nobody won Final Jeopardy, Josh won. Josh is famous in the Tournament of Champions. Win five times and spend all his money ($80,202).

