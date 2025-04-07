Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 7, 2025, Monday

Mike Dawson is the winner of tonight's Jeopardy! show on April 7, 2025. In both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, Mike did exceptionally well, which led to his winning streak being two days long. He was always ahead of the competition because he knew a lot about each category. In the end, he won the Final Jeopardy round.

Ad

Mike got a good finish on Final Jeopardy because he correctly named the American author James Fenimore Cooper. With this win, he has now made $35,600 in two days, which puts him in a good position for a possible third-day win on Tuesday. His performance shows that he is good at both trivia and strategic betting, which makes him the winner for now.

Since its start in 1964, Jeopardy! has been a mainstay of American TV. It's one of the most popular quiz shows, and millions of people watch it every day because of the way the questions are asked backwards. Mike's win tonight keeps the tradition of high-stakes competition on this famous show alive.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! episode highlights April 7, 2025, Monday

Ad

Jeopardy Round

On April 7, 2025, the first round of Jeopardy! began with a strong performance from Mike. He found the Daily Double early on and used it to take a large lead. Nameless in Shakespeare, Gang "Way," Ear, Ear, Movie Title Fill In The Blank, Fine, and Dandy were some of the categories.

After 15 clues, Mike had the highest amount of money, with $4,400. Taylor was next, with $2,800, and Erin was third, with $1,400.

Ad

Statistics after the Jeopardy! round:

Mike: 13 correct, 0 incorrect

Erin: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Taylor: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Mike: $8,000

Erin: $3,600

Taylor: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round

In the Double Jeopardy round, both Erin and Taylor found the Daily Doubles. Erin capitalized on hers, adding $3,000 to her score. Taylor, however, lost $3,000 when he failed to correctly answer his Daily Double. Mike continued his strong performance, picking up 13 correct answers, including three at the $2,000 level, to extend his lead.

Ad

Statistics after Double Jeopardy

Mike: 26 correct, 2 incorrect

Erin: 19 correct, 1 incorrect

Taylor: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Mike: $22,000

Erin: $15,000

Taylor: $3,600

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was American Literature. The clue was:

"His 1821 novel was inspired by stories told to him by John Jay of Jay’s experiences with spies during the Revolution."

All three contestants struggled with this question, which resulted in a Triple Stumper. Mike, however, had the correct response,

Ad

“Who is Irving?”

He wagered $8,001, leaving him with a final score of $13,999.

Final Scores:

Taylor: $3,600 – $3,000 = $600 (Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?)

Erin: $15,000 – $15,000 = $0 (Who is Crane?)

Mike: $22,000 – $8,001 = $13,999 (Who is Irving?)

Mike’s 2-day total: $35,600

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Mike Dawson

Portland, Oregon, technology manager Mike Dawson has shown to be a remarkable player. His methodical approach to the game and calm attitude helped him win strongly in today's show. Mike entered this episode with a one-day total of $21,601 and was set to defend his title against two formidable opponents.

Finding the Daily Double early in the Jeopardy round, he used it wisely to gain a lead. Answering 13 clues correctly—including several at the $2,000 level—Mike kept his dominance in the Double Jeopardy round. His good showing in the high-value categories guaranteed he kept his lead going into the Final Jeopardy round.

Ad

Mike's clever betting and ability to respond to challenging questions under pressure made him a remarkable winner. Mike left with $13,999 for the day and a two-day total of $35,600 after correctly identifying Irving in Final Jeopardy.

Scores:

Jeopardy Round : $8,000

: $8,000 Double Jeopardy Round : $22,000

: $22,000 Final Jeopardy: $13,999

Erin Li

A psychiatrist from Queens, New York, Erin Li included much knowledge and energy to the game. Erin answered 19 clues correctly in the Double Jeopardy round, showing throughout the episode a strong knowledge of many subjects. Heading into Final Jeopardy, she was ready to contest Mike for the lead, and she could remain in the game with a fair score.

Ad

During Double Jeopardy, Erin was one of the players who discovered the Daily Double; she successfully bet $3,000 to increase her total.

Erin's Final Jeopardy bet, though, turned out to be a dangerous decision. Wagering her whole $15,000 on the category, she went all-in on American Literature.

However, her incorrect answer caused her to finish the game with no money left. Erin's performance during the game was outstanding despite the disappointment, and she still poses a strong contender for next appearances.

Ad

Scores:

Jeopardy Round : $3,600

: $3,600 Double Jeopardy Round : $15,000

: $15,000 Final Jeopardy: $0

Taylor Mattox

An IT expert from Columbus, Ohio, Taylor Mattox came to today's Jeopardy! game with his competitive attitude. Over the course of the show, Taylor answered five Jeopardy clues correctly across several subjects, therefore demonstrating his expertise.

Though it set him back $3,000, he found the Daily Double in Double Jeopardy, which hampered his advancement. Though he couldn't catch up with the leaders, Taylor remained involved and responded to many more clues—including some higher-value ones—despite this disappointment.

Ad

Another key time was Taylor's Final Jeopardy performance. Taylor answered wrong under the American Literature category, therefore he ended up with only $600 following his $3,000 bet. Though the outcome was unfavorable,

Taylor's performance showed he had the knowledge and ability to compete at a high level. Though his time on Jeopardy! finished today, he surely left his mark.

Scores:

Jeopardy Round : $1,800

: $1,800 Double Jeopardy Round : $3,600

: $3,600 Final Jeopardy: $600

How is Jeopardy different from regular game shows?

Ad

The format of Jeopardy! is unique as the contestants are given answers instead of questions. The contestants have to find the right questions and answer them with "Who is..." or "What is..." This unique format and the fact that it is set up like a reverse quiz show have made the show stand out in the world of game shows.

People take part in most traditional game shows by being asked questions and having to give answers. This is not the case on Jeopardy!, which adds a level of difficulty and excitement that has kept people watching for decades.

Ad

The Daily Double feature, which lets contestants bet some of their winnings, adds another level of strategy to the game. This makes the game unlike any other TV quiz show.

A quick Jeopardy! Game Recap – Monday, April 7, 2025

Jeopardy Round

Categories: Nameless In Shakespeare, Gang "Way", Ear, Ear, Movie Title Fill In The Blank, Fine, Dandy

Mike found the Daily Double early and used it to establish an early lead.

After 15 clues, the scores were:

Mike: $4,400

Taylor: $2,800

Erin: $1,400

Ad

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Mike: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Taylor: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Erin: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews

Taylor : Was a professional bowler in 1989.

: Was a professional bowler in 1989. Erin : Had a bar trivia team named "The Psychosomatics".

: Had a bar trivia team named "The Psychosomatics". Mike: Was featured on Japanese TV in a pair of “vox pop” interviews.

Post-Break Performance

Mike picked up 8 correct responses after the break, extending his lead.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Mike: 13 correct, 0 incorrect

Erin: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Taylor: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Ad

Mike: $8,000

Erin: $3,600

Taylor: $1,800

Double Jeopardy Round

Categories : Malice In Wonderland, Medieval Histories, Scrabble Scores, Habitats For Humanity, On The "M"ap, Her Mom’s A Singer

: Malice In Wonderland, Medieval Histories, Scrabble Scores, Habitats For Humanity, On The "M"ap, Her Mom’s A Singer Both Erin and Taylor found the Daily Doubles.

Erin earned $3,000 on hers.

Taylor lost $3,000 on his.

Mike answered 13 clues correctly, including three at the $2,000 level, maintaining his lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy!

Mike: 26 correct, 2 incorrect

Erin: 19 correct, 1 incorrect

Taylor: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today).

Ad

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!

Mike: $22,000

Erin: $15,000

Taylor: $3,600

Final Jeopardy!

Category : American Literature

: American Literature The Final Jeopardy question was a Triple Stumper (no contestant answered correctly).

(no contestant answered correctly). Erin went all-in, betting $15,000, but answered incorrectly.

went all-in, betting $15,000, but answered incorrectly. Mike covered his bet and correctly answered, earning $13,999.

covered his bet and correctly answered, earning $13,999. Mike is now a 2-day champion and will return for his third game tomorrow.

Tonight’s Results:

Taylor : $3,600 – $3,000 = $600 (Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?)

: $3,600 – $3,000 = $600 (Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?) Erin : $15,000 – $15,000 = $0 (Who is Crane?)

: $15,000 – $15,000 = $0 (Who is Crane?) Mike : $22,000 – $8,001 = $13,999 (Who is Irving?)

: $22,000 – $8,001 = $13,999 (Who is Irving?) 2-day total for Mike: $35,600

Ad

The game on tonight's Jeopardy! was full of enthusiasm, and Mike Dawson held on to win a second time. His performance in both rounds, especially the way he bet strategically in the final round of Jeopardy!, showed how smart and skilled he was.

Mike is feeling good about his third game because he has already won $35,600 over the first two days. Erin and Taylor did well, but they couldn't figure out the Final Jeopardy clue, leaving Mike as the only person still alive. Audiences would love to see if Mike can keep winning tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More