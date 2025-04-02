Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 2, 2025, Wednesday

The game show Jeopardy! (Season 41, Game 148) with Bryce Wargin coming out on top, tonight, April 2, 2025. Among three competitors, he therefore won his third straight triumph. From Kansas City, Missouri, post-market surveillance coordinator Bryce increased his winnings by $4,600 to $20,200 for the day. With a total award of $59,400, this win prolongs his two-day championship run.

All competitors in the Final Jeopardy round correctly responded to the hint regarding the television series Yellowstone. Bryce remained ahead all through the game for his quick answers in previous rounds and exact knowledge.

Bryce made important moves in the Double Jeopardy round of the show this evening, which included a mix of interesting topics ranging from "World Geography" to "Punctuation." Though he was strong, Lee Henry, a high school teacher from Arab, Alabama, could not overtake Bryce's strong lead.

An overview of Jeopardy! episode April 2, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

Brina Ratangee, taking an early lead, made the Jeopardy round intense. She had a solid performance, answering six questions correctly and hitting one Daily Double.

The categories were, Let’S Get Pact; Common Bond Cuisine; 7-Letter Words; Placing The Song; I Love You; To The Moon & Back. At the first break, Brina was ahead with $2,800, closely followed by Bryce at $2,400 and Lee at $1,200.

Scores after Jeopardy Round:

Brina: $3,800

Bryce: $3,600

Lee: $2,800

Double Jeopardy Round

In the Double Jeopardy! round, Bryce made a significant move by doubling his score on Daily Double #2. By the end of this round, Bryce had earned $15,600, while Lee Henry had $10,000, and Brina stood at $2,316, still in the running but with a considerable gap to close.

Scores after Double Jeopardy!:

Bryce: $15,600

Lee: $10,000

Brina: $2,316

Final Jeopardy round

With the category "21st Century Television," the Final Jeopardy clue was about the television series Yellowstone, and all three contestants answered correctly. Bryce, with his substantial lead, added $4,600 to his score, finishing with $20,200. Lee and Brina, though accurate in their response, did not wager enough to surpass him.

Today’s clue:

The creator of this series that premiered in 2018 pitched it as “‘The Godfather’ in Montana.”

Correct answer: What is Yellowstone?

Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Brina: $3,916

Lee: $19,999

Bryce: $20,200 (3-day total: $59,400)

Bryce triumphs again: A nail-biting Jeopardy! recap

Jeopardy! had yet another exciting evening. Bryce's third straight victory came on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Here, exploring the game's important events and statistics.

Jeopardy Round:

The game kicked off with Brina leading after 15 clues, holding a slim lead of $2,800 over Bryce's $2,400 and Lee's $1,200.

Categories: Let’S Get Pact; Common Bond Cuisine; 7-Letter Words; Placing The Song; I Love You; To The Moon & Back)

First Break stats:

Brina: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Lee: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Brina met the U.S. Olympic bobsled team at a History Bee event.

Lee has been in the contestant pool since Ken Jennings first appeared.

Bryce’s wife completed her doctorate three years ago.

As the Jeopardy round concluded, Brina got a slight lead, with only a $200 gap between her and Bryce.

Double Jeopardy Round: Bryce made his move in Double Jeopardy! by doubling up through Daily Double 2. Brina managed to secure Daily Double 3, but Bryce held on to the lead.

Double Jeopardy Stats:

Bryce: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Lee: 18 correct, 7 incorrect

Brina: 11 correct, 3 incorrect

Final Jeopardy Results:

Category: 21st Century Television

All three players answered Final Jeopardy correctly with "What is Yellowstone?" and the results were as follows:

Brina: $2,316 + $1,600 = $3,916

Lee: $10,000 + $9,999 = $19,999

Bryce: $15,600 + $4,600 = $20,200 (3-day total: $59,400)

Tonight's Champion: With a total of $20,200, Bryce became the three-day champion and will return tomorrow to try for his fourth win.

Contestant Profiles

Brina Ratangee

Tonight's game pitted Nashville graduate student Brina Ratangee against two formidable opponents. Despite struggling in Double Jeopardy, Brina stayed competitive with quick responses. She placed third with $3,916, but her broad knowledge made her a formidable competitor.

Lee Henry

Lee Henry, a high school teacher from Arab, Alabama, played very well the whole time. He knew the right answers to a few tough questions, but he just couldn't catch up to Bryce. Lee got $19,999, which was enough for second place. His Final Jeopardy bet wasn't enough to win, no matter how hard he tried.

Bryce Wargin

Post-market surveillance coordinator Bryce Wargin from Kansas City, Missouri, stole the show. His precise play and impressive knowledge made him a 3-day champion with $59,400. Bryce won with his smart Double Jeopardy wagers and flawless Final Jeopardy performance.

The April 2, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! tonight saw Bryce Wargin win a well-deserved victory. The way he did in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, along with his perfect answer in Final Jeopardy, secured his third straight win.

