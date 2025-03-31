Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 31, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! has been a fan favorite for a long time, giving viewers moments of excitement and intellectual challenge. Another exciting episode (Season 41, Game 146) happened tonight, March 31, 2025. Fans had their eyes fixed on their screens, especially as the last question came up.

Tonight's winner on Jeopardy! was Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri. He won the game in the final round by correctly answering the Final Jeopardy clue. This made him the new Jeopardy! Champion. Bryce did a great job, and he will be back tomorrow to defend his title.

Jeopardy! is a quiz show where people answer questions about a wide range of subjects. The show is famous for being very intellectual. The format of the game is unique and keeps people interested, especially when players go head-to-head in tough rounds like Final Jeopardy.

Jeopardy episode highlights - March 31, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round included the following categories: Country Music History, Rhyme Time, Constitutional Amendments, Florence + The Simple Machine, I Got Me A Car, and It's As Big As A Whale.

Every player performed admirably, but Josh managed to take the lead by properly responding to the last round's clue. Right from the beginning, the game was fierce; the first break was vital.

Scores After J eopardy Round :

: Josh: $7,400

Allison: $4,600

Bryce: $3,800

Statistics at the First Break (15 Clues):

Josh: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Allison: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 4 correct, 2 incorrect

The scores at the break indicated a close competition, but Bryce still had room to catch up in the following rounds.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy! round introduced six new categories: Birth Of A Nation, 20th Century Novels, Getting Religion, Type “A.B.”: Negative Or Positive, Nepo Parents, and Oxymorons.

After Allison chose a $200 clue, Bryce found the second Daily Double (DD2), which helped to narrow the gap with Josh. Every player in this round could raise their scores into five figures, so increasing the competition to Final Jeopardy.

Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Josh: $15,000

Bryce: $12,400

Allison: $11,800

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Josh: 21 correct, 2 incorrect

Bryce: 14 correct, 4 incorrect

Allison: 19 correct, 5 incorrect

At this stage, Josh was still in the lead, but Bryce and Allison were not far behind, setting the stage for a thrilling Final Jeopardy.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 24, 2025, Monday

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy clue, in the category of Communication, was as follows:

“Invented by a student in 1824, this system has a total of 64 combinations”

The correct response was What is Braille?

While all contestants wagered significant portions of their earnings, Bryce was the only one to answer correctly. This victory brought him to the top of the leaderboard, making him the new Jeopardy! Champion.

Allison : $3,100

: $3,100 Bryce : $15,400

: $15,400 Josh: $5,199

All three contestants from today's Jeopardy!

Josh Weikert: A six-day champion with $100,202 total, Josh was a politics professor based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. His prior victories came from his great knowledge and tactical play. But today he encountered strong rivalry and ended up in third place following a difficult Final Jeopardy round.

Bryce Wargin: The evening's best performer was Bryce from Kansas City, Missouri. His fast reaction to the Braille Final Jeopardy clue guaranteed his win, so crowning him the new Jeopardy! Champion. His analytical abilities were useful as a post-market surveillance co-ordinator.

Allison Willard: A paralegal, Allison, from Weddington, North Carolina, came in second following a daring Final Jeopardy bet despite a good performance, including a strong run in the Double Jeopardy round.

Glimpse of the game of Jeopardy! – Monday, March 31, 2025

Jeopardy! round:

Categories : Florence + The Simple Machine, Country Music History, Rhyme Time, Constitutional Amendments, I Got Me A Car, It’s As Big As A Whale

: Florence + The Simple Machine, Country Music History, Rhyme Time, Constitutional Amendments, I Got Me A Car, It’s As Big As A Whale Players' Scores at the Break :

: Josh: $3,200

Allison: $2,600

Bryce: $1,400

Statistics at the First Break (15 Clues):

Josh: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Allison: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 4 correct, 2 incorrect

Interviews:

Allison: Has a collection of more than 100 fountain pens.

Bryce: Has a cat named Soren Catkegaard who saved his family on a road trip.

Josh: Had a running bet on Final Jeopardy with his father when they watched.

Daily Double:

Bryce got the Daily Double from Allison’s $200 clue, narrowing the gap but Josh remained in the lead.

After Jeopardy Round:

Statistics After Jeopardy :

: Josh: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Allison: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy:

Josh: $7,400

Allison: $4,600

Bryce: $3,800

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories : Birth Of A Nation, 20th Century Novels, Getting Religion, Type “A.B.”: Negative Or Positive, Nepo Parents, Oxymorons

: Birth Of A Nation, 20th Century Novels, Getting Religion, Type “A.B.”: Negative Or Positive, Nepo Parents, Oxymorons Daily Double Stats :

: Allison found DD2, betting $2,000 but losing the chance for a bigger lead.

Bryce took control and doubled up with DD3.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Josh: 21 correct, 2 incorrect

Bryce: 14 correct, 4 incorrect

Allison: 19 correct, 5 incorrect

Total Number of Unplayed Clues this Season: 30 (none today)

Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy:

Josh: $15,000

Bryce: $12,400

Allison: $11,800

Final Jeopardy:

Winner : Bryce was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, making him the new Jeopardy! Champion.

: Bryce was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, making him the new Jeopardy! Champion. Bryce’s Final Score: $15,400

Final Results:

Allison : $11,800 – $8,700 = $3,100 (What is ? I love)

: $11,800 – $8,700 = $3,100 (What is ? I love) Bryce : $12,400 + $3,000 = $15,400 (What is Braille? I love you Jennifer!) (1-day total: $15,400)

: $12,400 + $3,000 = $15,400 (What is Braille? I love you Jennifer!) (1-day total: $15,400) Josh: $15,000 – $9,801 = $5,199 (What is Semaphore Morse Code)

Tonight's Jeopardy! show was packed with thrilling and remarkable play. Answering the Final Jeopardy question on Braille correctly, Bryce Wargin won as the new Jeopardy! Champion by triumphing. His correct response in the last round guaranteed his win; his performance was consistent across both rounds.

Though Josh and Allison displayed great knowledge, the rivalry was strong; Bryce's smart mind and winning bet gave him the desired title. A staple of TV trivia, Jeopardy! provides interesting, high-stakes experiences for its audience; this episode was not an exception.

