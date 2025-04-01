Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 1, 2025, Tuesday

The game show Jeopardy! has been on for a long time and has kept people interested for decades. It's one of the most popular and well-known shows in America due to its unique format and tough questions. The episode that aired tonight, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, made viewers feel excited again. The show always had interesting categories, fun games, and the chance for contestants to win big.

The winner of the April 1, 2025, episode is Bryce Wargin, who did very well in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds as well. In previous games, Bryce, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, showed a lot of promise. Tonight, he kept up his winning streak. His knowledge and smart play helped him win, giving him his second win.

Every episode of the TV show Jeopardy! is full of exciting rounds and hard questions, making it a favorite among trivia fans. This episode continued the tradition of tough competition and fun brain teasers. Fans of the show already know that each contestant brings something different to the game.

Tonight's episode featured some interesting contestants and moments. Since it is both intellectually demanding and entertaining to see, Jeopardy! remains a classic quiz program.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - April 1, 2025, Tuesday

Contestants Kristen Ramsey, Conner Huey, and Bryce Wargin appeared on Jeopardy! April 1, 2025. Bryce quickly set his dominance in Jeopardy! round, where the game started with a competitive beginning.

His early lead was aided by his knowledge of several subjects, including Film Cameos and The Old West. Though there were some small issues—like Conner's missed Daily Double—Bryce kept a good position all through the game.

Jeopardy! round

The Jeopardy! round had six categories: The Old West, All Pauls, Mascot Mania, Film Cameos, Words Within Words, and Something To Sneeze At.

After the first 15 clues, Bryce was the only plus-side competitor; Kristen and Conner both battled early on. While Kristen and Conner had fewer correct responses, Bryce got nine right. Bryce had $6,200 at the first break, Kristen was at -$400, and Conner was in negative territory with -$800.

Bryce kept shining after the break, correctly responding to seven more hints. Kristen also managed to answer six more, but Conner's performance stayed erratic. The scores following the Jeopardy! round were as follows:

Bryce: $9,200

Kristen: $3,000

Conner: -$600

Despite Conner's challenges, Kristen managed to stay in the game. However, Bryce’s commanding lead made it difficult for his competitors to catch up.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round was filled with even more intriguing categories, including Geograph"E", New To The OED, Biology, I Don’t Feel Seen, Songs From The Hit Album, and A Little Cause Play. Early in the round, Bryce discovered both Daily Doubles and took full advantage of them. Though he divided the Daily Doubles, he still accumulated sufficient right responses to sail through the round.

Bryce got 26 questions right in this round; he also had three wrong answers. Kristen also displayed her abilities by correctly responding to 16 questions; yet, she had five wrong responses.

Meanwhile, Conner fell behind the others and ended with just three correct and three wrong answers. After the Double Jeopardy round, the scores were:

Bryce: $18,800

Kristen: $6,600

Conner: -$600

At this point, it was clear that Bryce was in a strong position to win, but the Final Jeopardy round could still change the outcome.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category for April 1, 2025, was Italian History. The clue read:

“3 mighty city-states roughly forming an equilateral triangle were Venice, Florence & this one where the Viscontis & Sforzas ruled.”

The correct response was “What is Milan?”

Kristen and Bryce both gave correct answers, which made their points stronger. Kristen had $6,600 before the Final Jeopardy round. She won an extra $2,190, bringing her total to $8,790.

Bryce, who was already in a big lead, added $5,000 to his total, which made it $23,800. With a total of $39,200 over two days, Bryce won his second game, while Conner did not play in Final Jeopardy because he had a negative score.

Jeopardy! game recap – April 1, 2025: Bryce once again gets the big lead and it continues

Jeopardy round highlights:

Categories: The Old West, All Pauls, Mascot Mania, Film Cameos, Words Within Words, and Something To Sneeze At

Bryce was the only contestant to finish the Jeopardy! round on the plus side, while Conner missed a Daily Double.

Scores at the break:

Bryce: $6,200

Kristen: -$400

Conner: -$800

Statistics after the first 15 clues:

Bryce: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Kristen: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Conner: 1 correct, 2 incorrect

Interviews:

Kristen once received employment advice from a fortune cookie.

Conner accidentally set himself on fire while cooking on a date.

Bryce is from New Orleans and Indiana and has lived in five states in six years.

Jeopardy round wrap-up:

Bryce added seven more correct responses after the break, building his lead significantly.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Bryce: 16 correct, 0 incorrect

Kristen: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Conner: 2 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Bryce: $9,200

Kristen: $3,000

Conner: -$600

Double Jeopardy round highlights:

Categories: Geograph"E", A Little Cause Play, New To The OED, Biology, I Don’t Feel Seen, and Songs From The Hit Album

Bryce found both Daily Doubles early and split them but still dominated, increasing his lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Bryce: 26 correct, 3 incorrect

Kristen: 16 correct, 5 incorrect

Conner: 3 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Bryce: $18,800

Kristen: $6,600

Conner: -$600 (By rule, Conner did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy:

Both Bryce and Kristen were correct in Final Jeopardy!

Final scores:

Conner: -$600 (did not participate in final)

Kristen: $6,600 + $2,190 = $8,790 (answered correctly: "What is Milan?")

Bryce: $18,800 + $5,000 = $23,800 (answered correctly: "What is Milan?")

2-day total for Bryce: $39,200

Bryce is now a two-day champion and will return tomorrow to defend his title.

Contestant profiles from Jeopardy episode on April 1, 2025

Kristen Ramsey: Kristen, an assistant professor from Storrs, Connecticut, brought to Jeopardy! a background in school. She got a good score of $8,790 by answering a number of questions correctly. In the Final Jeopardy round, she handled the pressure by thinking quickly.

Conner Huey: Conner, a student from Bremerton, Washington, had a hard time with the game the whole time. He got some answers right, but overall, he did poorly in both rounds and got a bad grade. Conner's time on Jeopardy! will come in handy, even though he didn't do his best tonight.

Bryce Wargin: Bryce was the best player of the night. He is a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri. He was extremely smart and knew a lot about the game, which made him a tough opponent. With $39,200 earned over two days, he earned a spot in the next game.

Today's Jeopardy! episode highlighted fierce rivalry and proved the use of both knowledge and strategy in the game. Bryce Wargin won, thus prolonging his winning run. His strategic play, particularly in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, helped him establish a commanding lead. Kristen Ramsey's strong showing in the Final Jeopardy round won her a fair second place.

Regarding Conner Huey, his involvement in the game will give great experience for future projects, even if he had a difficult beginning. Looking to make it three in a row, Bryce will return tomorrow with a two-day total of $39,200. As the season goes on, Jeopardy! fans can anticipate more exciting contests.

