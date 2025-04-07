Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 7, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, April 7, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, which is nearing its final few months. The contestants in this season have been interesting so far, and carrying the torch forward is Mike Dawson, who is set to return in the upcoming game after quite a great win in the previous round.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Erin Li, a psychiatrist from Queens, New York, and Taylor Mattox, an IT specialist from Columbus, Ohio, are going to face off against Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon.

Dawson's impressive start saw him win $21,601 on his very first day and he will try to keep up with that in the coming rounds.

It would not be wrong to say that the final round of the show is one of the primary reasons behind the age-old show's popularity.

Despite starting in 1964, the game show continues to maintain its consistency and charm in 2025.

One of the best parts of the final round is its ability to include viewers. Viewers can guess the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time, which has become a common practice for fans of the show, but it remains a long-drawn process.

To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 7, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"His 1821 novel was inspired by stories told to him by John Jay of Jay’s experiences with spies during the Revolution."

This question is from the category "American Literature." This is among the more common topics in the show and it has appeared before. It should not pose a huge surprise to the participants or the viewers.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, April 7, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read:

Clue: His 1821 novel was inspired by stories told to him by John Jay of Jay’s experiences with spies during the Revolution.

Solution: James Fenimore Cooper.

James Fenimore Cooper, best known for the Leatherstocking Tales, also wrote The Spy in 1821, which was inspired by John Jay’s stories of spies in the American Revolution.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, April 7, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

