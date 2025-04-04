Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 4, 2025

As things continue to heat up in the game show, Jeopardy! is all set to air an all-new episode on Friday, April 4, 2025, bringing forth another round featuring Bryce Wargin. The contestant has managed to win game after game following his decisive win against another very strong contestant of the season.

This round also looks just as engrossing from the start, especially now that Wargin is very close to securing a spot in the famed Tournament of Champions, perhaps the most important event of the game show.

In the upcoming round, four-day champion Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, will face off against newcomers Guy Branum, a writer & comedian from West Hollywood, California, and Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon.

Bryce Wargin's impressive streak has already seen him accumulate $70,199 and he now looks forward to becoming another five-day champion.

Jeopardy!'s final round is once again the thing that fans will be looking forward to. This round has been on intrigue since the early days of the game show, which dates back to the 1960s. Over all these years, figuring out the answer to the final question has been a big ordeal for fans all around.

However, this has also often been a difficult process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 4, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Only one man & one woman have won Nobel Prizes in 2 different categories, with this category in common."

The final question for this round is from the category "The Nobel Prizes." This is quite an intriguing topic that is also quite common in trivia circles all around.

In the final round, participants are asked to answer with a question when the clue is provided. This adds a level of intrigue to the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, April 4, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Only one man & one woman have won Nobel Prizes in 2 different categories, with this category in common.

Solution: Chemistry.

The two people referred to in this clue are Linus Pauling and Marie Curie. Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Physics and Chemistry, while Linus Pauling won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Peace. Chemistry is common for both of them.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, April 4, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, Guy Branum, a writer & comedian from West Hollywood, California, and Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

