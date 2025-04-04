Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 4, 2025, Friday

Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon, wins tonight's Jeopardy! episode on April 4, 2025. Mike surpassed his rivals, Guy Branum and Bryce Wargin, in the last minutes of the show in an exhilarating and close game. Though Bryce sought to be a five-time champion and performed well, Mike won the last round.

Mike Dawson came into the Final Jeopardy round with a notable lead, and both he and Guy were able to answer correctly in the Final. Mike won with $21,601 total and will return on Monday to defend his championship. Writer and comedian Guy Branum came in second with $15,001; post-market surveillance coordinator Bryce Wargin finished the game with $1.

With its unique approach, which tests players' knowledge across several areas, Jeopardy! has been a cherished television program for decades. Its place in television history has been established by the show's past, its unusual quiz format, and its capacity to draw in viewers.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – April 4, 2025

With players competing over several rounds, tonight's episode of Jeopardy! was exciting. Jeopardy round categories included Annual Events, Movie & TV Roles, and Aviation History. Before the break, Mike Dawson led early on with six accurate responses. He was ahead in terms of right answers and his performance was outstanding.

Jeopardy! round statistics:

Mike Dawson : 6 correct, 0 incorrect

: 6 correct, 0 incorrect Guy Branum : 3 correct, 0 incorrect

: 3 correct, 0 incorrect Bryce Wargin: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Mike scored $5,000 at the break; Guy came in second with $2,400; Bryce had $1,400. Mike said during the contestant interviews that he once traveled to Scotland on a second date.

Guy said he had been called "Guy" since five years old because there were too many Mikes in his kindergarten class. Bryce, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to his parents and Jesus for their encouragement.

Double Jeopardy round Highlights

The round of Double Jeopardy changed the course of the game. Bryce Wargin got two Daily Doubles, but he fell behind because he gave the wrong answer on his third Daily Double.

Mike Dawson, on the other hand, was on fire. He got 10 right answers in the round, which increased his lead. Guy Branum did well too; he got 17 of the clues right.

Double Jeopardy! round Statistics:

Mike Dawson : 18 correct, 2 incorrect

: 18 correct, 2 incorrect Guy Branum : 17 correct, 2 incorrect

: 17 correct, 2 incorrect Bryce Wargin: 15 correct, 7 incorrect

Going into Final Jeopardy, the scores were close, so it was anyone's game. Mike had $15,000 saved up, Guy had $10,800, and Bryce had $5,600. There were three contestants in the running, but Mike's strong performance in the last few minutes was what made him win.

Final Jeopardy round highlights

The Final Jeopardy category was “The Nobel Prizes,” and the clue read,

“Only one man & one woman have won Nobel Prizes in 2 different categories, with this category in common.”

The correct response was “What is Chemistry?”

Both Guy and Mike answered correctly, while Bryce, unfortunately, gave an incorrect response and ended with just $1.

Final Jeopardy round Statistics:

Mike Dawson : $15,000 + $6,601 = $21,601

: $15,000 + $6,601 = $21,601 Guy Branum : $10,800 + $4,201 = $15,001

: $10,800 + $4,201 = $15,001 Bryce Wargin: $5,600 – $5,599 = $1

Mike Dawson’s impressive wager in the final round helped him secure the victory with a total of $21,601, while Guy Branum finished in second place with $15,001. Bryce, despite a valiant effort throughout the game, had to settle for a very slim final total of just $1.

How Jeopardy! Is Different From Regular Quiz Shows

The format of Jeopardy! makes it different from other quiz shows. Jeopardy! is different from most quiz shows because it asks questions and the contestants answer with the right answers. The contestants are given hints in the form of answers, and they have to write their answers in the form of a question. This switch forces contestants to quickly and critically think.

Also, the Daily Double and Final Jeopardy add a strategic element to the game, which makes it more exciting and interesting. Because of these unique qualities, Jeopardy! is one of the most popular and thought-provoking quiz shows on TV.

Meet the Contestants: A group of challengers who put up a great fight

Tonight’s Jeopardy! featured three contestants, each with unique backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge that made for an exciting competition. Here's a closer look at these fascinating individuals.

Mike Dawson

A powerful contender, Mike Dawson, a technology manager based in Portland, Oregon, joined the game. Mike rapidly became a dominant player with his analytical approach to the game and sharp mind.

Throughout the game, especially in the Final Jeopardy round where his timely wager helped him win, his calm demeanor and strategic thinking were clear. Mike's knowledge of technology probably gave him a keen problem-solving advantage, which was vital in the quick Jeopardy environment.

Guy Branum

The writer and comedian from West Hollywood, California, Guy Branum, added a light-hearted but competitive spirit to the game. His fast responses showed Guy's wit and humour, and his great knowledge was evident as he kept pace with Mike all through the show.

His thorough knowledge of several subjects helped him to be a strong candidate; his regularity deservedly placed him second. Guy's unusual career in comedy and writing probably added an intriguing dimension to his approach to the game.

Bryce Wargin

Aiming for his fifth victory tonight, Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, had already won $70,199 over four days. Bryce's long history on the program showed his great knowledge and expertise with Jeopardy!'s format.

Sadly, Bryce was unable to win tonight despite his previous success. Still, his past successes and consistent performance during the show made him a strong rival.

Jeopardy! showdown: Mike wins the crown in a remarkable finale – April 4, 2025

Mike Dawson won tonight's Jeopardy show (Image via jeopardy.com)

Jeopardy round:

Categories: Aviation History; Movie & TV Roles; Potpourri; 2-Word U.S. Cities; Annual Events; This Means “War

Mike had the best start, picking up 6 correct before the break. At the interviews, the scores were:

Mike $5,000

Guy $2,400

Bryce $1,400

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Mike: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Guy: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Today’s interviews:

Mike took a trip to Scotland as a second date.

Guy has been called Guy since age 5, and there were too many Mikes in kindergarten.

Bryce wants to thank his parents and Jesus.

Guy doubled up through the Daily Double immediately after the interviews; by the end of the round, he was leading.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Guy: 11 correct, 0 incorrect

Mike: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Guy $6,800

Mike $5,800

Bryce $3,400

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: South African History; Literature; Van’s The Man; Albums; Skill Set; Your Verb Form Is Most Irregular

Bryce found both Daily Doubles in the round; unfortunately, an incorrect response on DD3 left him in a distant third.

Mike picked up 10 correct in the round to lead entering Final Jeopardy, though everyone was in score contention entering clue 61.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Mike: 18 correct, 2 incorrect

Guy: 17 correct, 2 incorrect

Bryce: 15 correct, 7 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 today).

Scores going into Final:

Mike $15,000

Guy $10,800

Bryce $5,600

Final Jeopardy:

Guy and Mike were correct in the Final; that makes Mike your new champion! He’ll be back Monday to defend.

Tonight’s Results:

Bryce: $5,600 – $5,599 = $1 (What is physics)

Guy: $10,800 + $4,201 = $15,001 (What is Chemistry?)

Mike: $15,000 + $6,601 = $21,601 (What is chemistry?) (1-day total: $21,601)

Claiming the title with a last score of $21,601, Mike Dawson won Jeopardy! this evening, April 4, 2025. Though he played well all day, Guy Branum came in second with $15,001. Though he didn't win tonight, Bryce Wargin still put up an outstanding fight. This episode finished a thrilling competition and prepared Mike Dawson's comeback on Monday to defend his championship.

