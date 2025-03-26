Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 26, 2025, Wednesday

Season 41, Game 143 of Jeopardy! kept the viewers glued with tonight's episode. In the end, Josh Weikert won this intense episode that aired on March 26, 2025. After a thrilling finish, Josh won and earned a total of $59,202 to become the four-day champion. He won because he played well, especially after making a smart bet in Final Jeopardy.

In Seafaring Brits, the last round of Jeopardy, all three contestants got "Who is Nelson?" right. But Josh's smart bet was what won him the game and made him the show's leader for the rest of its run.

Jeopardy! keeps showing how smart and quick-thinking its contestants are. The latest episode was no different; it showed the competitive world of trivia and the smart people who play it.

Jeopardy! Episode highlights - March 26, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

The episode began with a fast-paced Jeopardy round. The categories for this round included From Their New York Times Obituary, Kid Lit, Double Talk, Be My TV Show Guest, Hat Tricks, and Can I Get An Amendment?.

An early error by Josh caused a significant change in momentum for the round. Though his answer was wrong, he tried a True Daily Double, leaving him broke at the break.

Melanie Hirsch topped the board with $4,200 after 15 clues; Josh Weikert and John Rindone were both at $0. Melanie was the only player with a positive score and capitalized on Josh's mistake; therefore, the first 15 clues were vital.

Jeopardy! round:

Melanie: $4,200

$4,200 Josh: $0

$0 John: $0

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured a mix of challenging categories, such as I On The Map, Big Screen Baseball Briefly, Fossil Fueled, Lion Around, Famous Pro-Semites, and Compound Words.

Melanie kept her lead until the last minutes of this round, even losing $6,000 on the Daily Doubles. A wrong answer on the last clue of the round lowered her lead to only $400 going into the last round. While John kept falling behind in score, Josh was hot on her heels.

Double Jeopardy round:

Melanie: $12,000

$12,000 Josh: $11,600

$11,600 John: $2,600

Final Jeopardy round

All three players answered correctly under the Final Jeopardy category Seafaring Brits with Who is Nelson? The bets provided the surprise. Josh's big wager and right answer raised his total to $5,201, sufficient to win.

Though she was ahead going into the last round, Melanie lost most of her lead because of a bigger bet and ended with only $799. John placed wagers more conservatively and came in with $1,000.

The clue was:

"In 1804 an officer of HMS Warrior formally charged this captain with 'calling me rascal, scoundrel & shaking his fist in my face.'"

Correct answer: Who is William Bligh?

Josh emerged victorious, securing a fourth consecutive win with a total of $59,202, becoming the four-day champion.

Final Jeopardy! round:

John: $1,000 (after a $1,600 wager)

$1,000 (after a $1,600 wager) Josh: $5,201 (after a $6,399 wager) (four-day total: $59,202)

$5,201 (after a $6,399 wager) (four-day total: $59,202) Melanie: $799 (after an $11,201 wager)

Contestant profiles

Melanie Hirsch

A lawyer from Silver Spring, Maryland, Melanie Hirsch, entered this episode with confidence. Her great expertise was on display throughout the Jeopardy round, correctly responding to questions in a broad range of subjects.

Melanie stood out as a competitor because of her remarkable legal knowledge and participation in a musical during law school. Sadly, her major Final Jeopardy bet lost her the victory even though she was in the lead for most of the game.

John Rindone

A policy adviser from Brooklyn, New York, John Rindone battled vigorously throughout the game. Despite strong rivalry, he correctly responded to many questions and demonstrated resilience.

His lower score going into Final Jeopardy made it more challenging for him to beat the top competitors. After betting conservatively in the last round, John finally ended with $1,000.

Josh Weikert

A politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Josh Weikert came back for his fourth show visit. Josh's experience on Jeopardy! was evident as he made deliberate moves during the game.

Eventually, he won by his right responses in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, along with a perfect Final Jeopardy bet. Now, his four-day total is $59,202.

How Jeopardy! differs from other shows

Its unusual format and structure distinguish Jeopardy! from other quiz programs. Unlike most trivia games, where players simply answer questions, Jeopardy! offers answers, and players have to ask the appropriate questions.

Jeopardy! also features Daily Doubles, which let players bet their winnings on one clue, which includes some strategy. The Final Jeopardy round adds even more risk and reward since players bet a percentage of their income before viewing the clue.

Jeopardy! Game recap – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Jeopardy round recap:

Categories: From Their New York Times Obituary; Kid Lit; Double Talk; Be My TV Show Guest; Hat Tricks; Can I Get An Amendment?

Breakdown after 15 clues:

Melanie: 5 correct, 0 incorrect – $4,200

5 correct, 0 incorrect – $4,200 John: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

2 correct, 1 incorrect Josh: 3 correct, 2 incorrect – $0

Interview Highlights:

Melanie was involved in a musical during law school.

was involved in a musical during law school. John shared that pancreatic cancer has affected his family.

shared that pancreatic cancer has affected his family. Josh is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Jeopardy round summary:

After the first 15 clues, Melanie had a commanding lead with $4,200, while both Josh and John had $0. Josh's attempt at the True Daily Double ended in an incorrect response, leaving him with no money at the break.

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Melanie: 12 correct, 0 incorrect – $6,800

12 correct, 0 incorrect – $6,800 Josh: 9 correct, 2 incorrect – $2,400

9 correct, 2 incorrect – $2,400 John: 3 correct, 1 incorrect – $200

Double Jeopardy round recap:

Categories: “I” On The Map; Big Screen Baseball Briefly; Fossil Fueled; Lion Around; Famous Pro-Semites; Compound Words

“I” On The Map; Big Screen Baseball Briefly; Fossil Fueled; Lion Around; Famous Pro-Semites; Compound Words Key moment:

Despite losing $6,000 on the two Daily Doubles, Melanie remained in contention but lost the lead by the end of the round. An incorrect response on the last clue allowed Josh to take a slight lead into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Melanie: 23 correct, 3 incorrect

23 correct, 3 incorrect Josh: 19 correct, 3 incorrect

19 correct, 3 incorrect John: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

5 correct, 2 incorrect Unplayed clues this season: 30 (none today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Melanie: $12,000

$12,000 Josh: $11,600

$11,600 John: $2,600

Final Jeopardy round:

Category: Seafaring Brits

Seafaring Brits Answers:

John wagered $1,600, correctly answered with “Who is Nelson?” finishing with $1,000.

wagered $1,600, correctly answered with “Who is Nelson?” finishing with $1,000. Josh wagered $6,399, answered correctly with “Who is Nelson?” and became the four-day champion with a total of $59,202.

wagered $6,399, answered correctly with “Who is Nelson?” and became the four-day champion with a total of $59,202. Melanie wagered $11,201, answered incorrectly, and finished with $799.

Final scores:

John: $2,600 – $1,600 = $1,000

$2,600 – $1,600 = $1,000 Josh: $11,600 – $6,399 = $5,201 (four-day total: $59,202)

$11,600 – $6,399 = $5,201 (four-day total: $59,202) Melanie: $12,000 – $11,201 = $799

Tonight’s winner: Josh is now a four-day champion!

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode had a dramatic finale. With a total of $59,202, Josh Weikert emerged as the exceptional player, winning his fourth. Josh's ideal Final Jeopardy bet drove him to win despite Melanie Hirsch and John Rindone's strong showing.

The show highlighted the unusual structure of Jeopardy!, whereby knowledge is only one component; strategic betting and fast thinking are also quite vital. Viewers are left eagerly looking forward to Josh's next challenge as he becomes the four-day champion.

