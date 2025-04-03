Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 3, 2025, Thursday

The famous American game show Jeopardy! aired an exciting episode on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Bryce Wargin, Alfred Wallace, and Mary Walheim were the three contestants who competed in the episode. As the current champion, Bryce Wargin came into the episode hoping to make it four wins in a row.

The event was highly significant for his chances in the Tournament of Champions. Alfred and Mary were ready to play against Bryce and were at their best.

After a tough battle of brains, Bryce Wargin won, giving him his fourth win. Even though the game ended with a dramatic twist in the Final Jeopardy segment, he won the last few rounds. Even though the race was close, Bryce's smart betting and strong performance in Double Jeopardy helped him stay ahead, leaving Mary and Alfred in second place.

There's more to Jeopardy! than just trivia. Since the beginning, the show has been different from other game shows because of its unique format: answers are given first, and then contestants ask questions.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode – April 3, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round featured categories such as Allo, Guv’nah, Anatomy Class, and Tell Me A Story, Quickly. The game got off to an exciting start, with Mary Walheim leading after the first few clues.

However, Bryce Wargin caught up after finding the Daily Double and doubling his earnings. By the end of the Jeopardy! round, Bryce had built a commanding lead.

Bryce Wargin : $11,600

: $11,600 Mary Walheim : $4,800

: $4,800 Alfred Wallace: $2,800

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured tougher categories such as History In The Making and Movie Musicals. Bryce's lead grew even more significant as Alfred Wallace found the first Daily Double but made an error with his wager. Despite this setback, Alfred rallied to answer five of the last ten clues correctly, keeping the game close. Bryce remained the front-runner, however.

Bryce Wargin : $16,000

: $16,000 Alfred Wallace : $10,600

: $10,600 Mary Walheim: $6,000

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Fictional Characters, with the clue referring to the character Boq from Wicked. The clue was:

“Boq is one of these fictional people, “not as big as the grown folk…but neither were they very small”

The correct response was "What is a Munchkin?"

Unfortunately, none of the contestants answered correctly, with Bryce wagering conservatively to maintain his lead.

Bryce Wargin : $10,799 (Total earnings for 4 days: $70,199)

: $10,799 (Total earnings for 4 days: $70,199) Alfred Wallace : $600

: $600 Mary Walheim: $1

Jeopardy! game recap – Thursday, April 3, 2025

Jeopardy round highlights:

Categories: ‘Allo, Guv’nah; Complete The British TV Programme Title; Anatomy Class; Java Facts; 5-Syllable Words; Tell Me A Story, Quickly

Mary quickly established herself as the frontrunner, answering 5 questions correctly early on.

Notably, three full categories were cleared during the round, an uncommon feat for 2025.

Statistics at the Break (after 15 clues):

Mary: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Bryce: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Alfred: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Contestant Interviews:

Alfred : Shared his experience of an oxygen deprivation flight.

: Shared his experience of an oxygen deprivation flight. Mary : Revealed her uncle played for the original New York Knicks team.

: Revealed her uncle played for the original New York Knicks team. Bryce: Discussed attending a military academy in Indiana during high school.

Daily Double Shake-Up:

Bryce found the Daily Double late in the Jeopardy round and doubled up, surging into a significant lead.

Statistics after Jeopardy Round:

Bryce: 14 correct, 0 incorrect

Mary: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Alfred: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Bryce: $11,600

Mary: $4,800

Alfred: $2,800

Double Jeopardy Round Highlights:

Categories: History In The Making; Strait Edge; Known By Their Initials; Take The Long Way; Movie Musicals; Rising From The “Grave”

Alfred grabbed both Daily Doubles within the first 8 clues. However, he missed the second, which impacted his momentum.

Bryce maintained a lead throughout most of the round, but Alfred made a strong comeback, answering 5 of the last 10 clues correctly.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Bryce: 20 correct, 1 incorrect

Alfred: 18 correct, 5 incorrect

Mary: 12 correct, 2 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (none today)

Scores Going into Final Jeopardy:

Bryce: $16,000

Alfred: $10,600

Mary: $6,000

Final Jeopardy – The Triple Stumper:

The final clue stumped all three contestants, but Bryce’s performance over the course of the game ensured his victory.

Tonight’s Final Results:

Mary : $6,000 – $5,999 = $1 (Answer: “What is a Lilliputian?”)

: $6,000 – $5,999 = $1 (Answer: “What is a Lilliputian?”) Alfred : $10,600 – $10,000 = $600 (Answer: “What are lili?”)

: $10,600 – $10,000 = $600 (Answer: “What are lili?”) Bryce: $16,000 – $5,201 = $10,799 (Answer: “What are lilliputians dwarves?”)

4-Day Total for Bryce: $70,199

Bryce has secured his fourth consecutive victory and will return tomorrow to compete for his fifth win.

Contestant profiles on tonight's Jeopardy!

Bryce Wargin

In his time on Jeopardy!, Bryce Wargin, a post-market surveillance coordinator from Kansas City, Missouri, has shown he is smart and knowledgeable. He had made $59,400 in three days before this episode began. He left with $70,199 after his fourth win. With all of his good luck, Bryce is still in the running for the Tournament of Champions.

Mary Walheim

A retired risk manager from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Mary Walheim began the Jeopardy round well but stumbled in the last seconds. Betting nearly all her money in the Final Jeopardy round, she ended with only $1. Though she lost, Mary showed great knowledge and might be a candidate for the next showings..

Alfred Wallace

A librarian from Grand Forks, North Dakota, Alfred Wallace, was quite tough throughout the game. He performed well on Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy but flubbed the Daily Double in the final round, which set him behind.

Although he ultimately only won $600, the manner in which he played the whole game indicated that he could be a strong rival going forward.

With Bryce Wargin winning his fourth in a nail-biting conclusion, the April 3, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! offered an exciting show of trivia mastery. Though the Final Jeopardy! question was difficult, his success was made certain by his strategic play throughout the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds.

