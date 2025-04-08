Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 8, 2025, Tuesday

On April 8, 2025, the Jeopardy! episode featured an exciting contest between three contestants: Mike Dawson, Anise K. Strong-Morse, and Joe Lancour. After a close-knit competition throughout the rounds, Mike Dawson once again emerged victorious. Mike is continuing his streak as a Jeopardy! champion.

Dawson, who had accumulated a two-day total of $35,600 before today’s game, added another $5,000 to his winnings, pushing his total to $57,000. His performance on the show showed his knowledge and strategy were spot on, securing him a well-deserved victory.

The final clue in the Jeopardy! category Honors proved to be the turning point of the night. All three contestants correctly answered the clue about Hollywood Boulevard.

The clue asked about the first eight individuals honored at a 1958 ceremony held on this street. The correct response was "What is Hollywood Boulevard?"

Jeopardy! is one of the most iconic and long-running game shows in television history. The format, which reverses the traditional question-and-answer game format, has become a staple of American TV culture since its debut in 1964. Contestants have to add their responses in the form of a question, adding a unique twist to the quiz competition.

Jeopardy! episode highlights from April 8, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! round

The Jeopardy! round on April 8, 2025, consisted of categories such as Talk O’ Tuesday, Beginning Words, and Waterfalls. As expected, the competition heated up with each contestant tackling these clues.

Mike Dawson was in the lead from the very beginning, with a score of $4,800 after the Jeopardy! round. Joe Lancour, despite a solid effort, lagged behind with $3,000, and Anise K. Strong-Morse ended up in the negative, with -$1,000.

Mike Dawson: 8 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,800

8 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,800 Joe Lancour: 12 correct, 5 incorrect, $3,000

12 correct, 5 incorrect, $3,000 Anise K. Strong-Morse: 4 correct, 4 incorrect, -$1,000

Double Jeopardy round

During the Double Jeopardy round, the game shifted dynamics. Anise found the second Daily Double but lost $2,500. Joe then found the third Daily Double but lost a more substantial amount of $6,000. Despite these setbacks, Mike Dawson maintained his dominance, accumulating $16,400 going into the Final Jeopardy round.

Mike Dawson: 19 correct, 2 incorrect, $16,400

19 correct, 2 incorrect, $16,400 Anise K. Strong-Morse: 10 correct, 7 incorrect, $2,900

10 correct, 7 incorrect, $2,900 Joe Lancour: 18 correct, 7 incorrect, $1,800

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy round saw all three contestants respond correctly to the clue in the Honors category.

The clue was:

"Burt Lancaster & Joanne Woodward were among the first 8 honored at a 1958 ceremony held on this street."

The correct response was “What is Hollywood Boulevard?”

Each contestant wagered and added to their final score, with Mike Dawson winning with $21,400.

Mike Dawson: $21,400 (3-day total: $57,000)

$21,400 (3-day total: $57,000) Anise K. Strong-Morse: $3,607

$3,607 Joe Lancour: $3,600

Looking into contestant profiles

Mike Dawson

The best player on the April 8, 2025, episode of Jeopardy was Mike Dawson, a technology manager from Portland, Oregon. Mike had earned a total of $35,600 over two days before the game.

He had already shown that he was smart and skilled in earlier rounds. During today's episode, he did very well in several categories and stayed ahead from the beginning.

After the first round of Jeopardy, he had $4,800. In the second round of Double Jeopardy, he kept building on his lead and ended with $16,400. Throughout the game, Mike's calm demeanor and ability to think strategically were clear as he made moves that helped him win.

Mike got the right answer to "What is Hollywood Boulevard?" in the Final Jeopardy! round, which added $5,000 to his total and brought his total score to $21,400. Mike Dawson is still one of the strongest contestants on the show, with a three-day total of $57,000.

Jeopardy Round score: $4,800

$4,800 Double Jeopardy Round score: $16,400

$16,400 Final Jeopardy score: $21,400 (3-day total: $57,000)

Anise K. Strong-Morse

A history professor from Kalamazoo, Michigan, named Anise K. Strong-Morse played a tough but ultimately interesting game on April 8, 2025. Anise showed strength and determination even though she lost $1,000 in Jeopardy round and went into the negative. She got better in the Double Jeopardy round, where she got 10 questions right and closed the gap.

Even though Anise was behind in the standings, she didn't give up and took on the Final Jeopardy. She got the clue right, bet $707, and her total came to $3,607. She kept her cool under pressure and knew a lot about history, which helped her win a tough competition.

Anise's interesting personality came through in the episode's personal stories, like the time a goat chewed on her jeans in Nepal. As a history professor, Anise had a great understanding of many subjects, which helped her do very well in a competitive field of contestants.

Jeopardy Round Score: -$1,000

-$1,000 Double Jeopardy Round Score: $2,900

$2,900 Final Jeopardy Score: $3,607

Joe Lancour

The April 8, 2025, episode of Jeopardy got off to a good start for Joe Lancour, a quality and export compliance manager from Agawam, Massachusetts. Joe had a good score of $3,000 after the Jeopardy round, putting him just behind Mike Dawson.

In the Double Jeopardy round, however, Joe had a tough time because he got the third Daily Double and lost $6,000. Even though Joe lost, his determination and quick thinking were clear as he answered 18 clues correctly in the round.

Joe had $1,800 when he went into Final Jeopardy, and he was able to correctly answer the last question, "What is Hollywood Boulevard?" Joe added $1,800 to his total, making it $3,600 at the end of the game.

Joe didn't win, but his performance showed that he knew a lot about a lot of different things and that he could get back on track after things went wrong. He had a lot of intellectual and educational strength because he used to teach English in South Korea.

Jeopardy round score : $3,000

$3,000 Double Jeopardy Round score: $1,800

$1,800 Final Jeopardy score: $3,600

How Jeopardy! is different from regular game shows

For its format, Jeopardy! is different from other game shows. In most quiz shows, the host asks the questions, but on Jeopardy!, the questions are given to the contestants, and they have to answer with the right answer. This change in format makes the competition even tougher by requiring contestants to think quickly and correctly.

Also, Jeopardy! has different rounds, such as Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy, each with its own point values and ways to play strategically. The fact that it has categories like Daily Double and Final Jeopardy makes it more strategic than other quiz-based game shows.

Jeopardy! game recap – Tuesday, April 8, 2025:

Jeopardy round categories:

Talk O’ Tuesday

Beginning Words

Waterfalls

Back In The Saddle Again

Chapter

Verse

Key highlights:

Coincidence: A correct response to a Daily Double in the Stateside game was the same as the correct response in the UK game.

Daily Double: Joe did not get the Daily Double correct but recovered well, moving to second place after 15 clues.

Scores after 15 Clues:

Mike: $4,200

Joe: $2,000

Anise: -$2,000

Statistics after the first break:

Mike: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Joe: 6 correct, 3 incorrect

Anise: 1 correct, 3 incorrect

Player Interviews:

Anise : Had her jeans chewed by a goat while on a bus in Nepal.

: Had her jeans chewed by a goat while on a bus in Nepal. Joe : Taught English in South Korea.

: Taught English in South Korea. Mike: Was a college DJ at the University of Idaho.

Jeopardy round results:

Joe picked up six correct answers, mostly from the top of the board.

Statistics after Jeopardy round:

Mike: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Joe: 12 correct, 5 incorrect

Anise: 4 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Mike: $4,800

Joe: $3,000

Anise: -$1,000

Double Jeopardy round

Categories:

Scientific Law Review

Not Going Anywhere

TV Roles

The National Road

Ancient History

Ditch The X

Key highlights:

Anise : Found Daily Double 2 but lost $2,500.

: Found Daily Double 2 but lost $2,500. Joe: Found Daily Double 3 but lost $6,000, giving Mike a comfortable lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy!:

Mike: 19 correct, 2 incorrect

Anise: 10 correct, 7 incorrect

Joe: 18 correct, 7 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Mike: $16,400

Anise: $2,900

Joe: $1,800

Total number of unplayed clues this season:

30 (0 today)

Final Jeopardy results:

Everyone answered Final Jeopardy correctly:

Mike : Correct response, added $5,000, total of $21,400, securing the win and aiming for a 4-day streak.

: Correct response, added $5,000, total of $21,400, securing the win and aiming for a 4-day streak. Joe : Correct response, added $1,800, total of $3,600 (What is Hollywood Boulevard?).

: Correct response, added $1,800, total of $3,600 (What is Hollywood Boulevard?). Anise: Correct response, added $707, total of $3,607 (What is Hollywood Boulevard?).

Tonight’s Final results:

Joe : $1,800 + $1,800 = $3,600

: $1,800 + $1,800 = $3,600 Anise : $2,900 + $707 = $3,607

: $2,900 + $707 = $3,607 Mike: $16,400 + $5,000 = $21,400 (3-day total: $57,000)

Mike will be back for his 4th win tomorrow!

Mike Dawson's winning run was highlighted on April 8, 2025, on the Jeopardy! show, presenting yet another thrilling game. His outstanding showing in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds guaranteed that he could finish strong in Final Jeopardy.

Dawson, who has $57,000 in his pocket, will come back as a returning champion for the next game. Its intellectual intensity and unusual approach, which distinguishes it from other quiz shows, keep Jeopardy! to fascinate its viewers. Given its continued popularity, Jeopardy! is among the most famous game shows in television history.

