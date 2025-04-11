Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 11, 2025, Friday

On April 11, 2025, the Friday episode of (season 41, game 135) of Jeopardy! featured another exciting round of competition between three competitive players. The episode had even more at stake because there was a Final Jeopardy category called Siblings, and the question was about the Winklevoss twins.

Ad

Andrew Hayes won tonight's episode of Jeopardy! with a total of $26,801. For Andrew, this is his third win in a row. He jumped ahead of his competitors in Double Jeopardy after making a smart bet, and he kept his lead through Final Jeopardy. After three days, he has now won $72,202, making him the current champion.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! had all the thrills and tension that have made the show a fan favorite for more than 30 years. The contestants were smart and quick on their feet as they competed for first place. Andrew Hayes's bold moves secured his victory.

Ad

Trending

Highlights from Jeopardy! episode April 11, 2025

Ad

The April 11, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! was packed with engaging categories, fierce competition, and a dramatic finish. The game began with a solid start for all contestants.

Jeopardy round

During the Jeopardy! round on April 11, 2025, the contestants started off strong, with each of them quickly answering questions.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 24, 2025, Monday

The six diverse categories in the Jeopardy! round included:

Let Me Paint You A Picture

Celebrity Moms

Garden Variety Idioms

Taking A Flight

I’ll Grab A Magazine

Here’s Hudson News

Ad

The scores were close at the break, with Michael and Stephanie tied at $3,000 and Andrew trailing slightly behind at $2,800. The first break statistics showed:

Stephanie : 4 correct, 0 incorrect

: 4 correct, 0 incorrect Michael : 6 correct, 1 incorrect

: 6 correct, 1 incorrect Andrew: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

The early start made it look like the race would be close. Stephanie, Michael, and Andrew all had times when they were strong, but Andrew quickly turned things around. He found the Daily Double and made a risky bet that put him ahead of everyone else.

Ad

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 9, 2025, Wednesday

By the end of the round, Andrew had the most money, with $6,000. Michael was in second place with $5,000, and Stephanie was in third place with $4,600.

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Andrew : $6,000

: $6,000 Michael : $5,000

: $5,000 Stephanie: $4,600

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round kicked off with intense competition. This round featured even more intense competition, with categories such as British History, M’iscellany, Foreign Words, Authors’ Alma Maters, A River Runs Through It: World Capital Edition, and Time Travel Is Possible!.

Ad

Andrew continued his dominant performance by finding the Daily Double and betting all $7,600 he had earned so far. He answered correctly and surged ahead, extending his lead.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 7, 2025

Throughout the round, Andrew answered eight more questions correctly, further cementing his position. Stephanie and Michael had a strong showing but couldn’t quite match Andrew’s aggressive betting and correct responses. After this round, Andrew led with $21,600, followed by Michael at $13,400 and Stephanie at $12,900.

Ad

The statistics at the end of Double Jeopardy were:

Andrew : 22 correct, 1 incorrect

: 22 correct, 1 incorrect Michael : 17 correct, 2 incorrect

: 17 correct, 2 incorrect Stephanie: 14 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Andrew : $21,600

: $21,600 Michael : $13,400

: $13,400 Stephanie: $12,900

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was Siblings.

The final clue was:

"They used some of their $65 million settlement to stockpile bitcoin & in 2014 they founded their own cryptocurrency exchange."

All three players accurately picked the right answer:

"Who are the Winklevoss twins?"

Ad

Every competitor increased their totals noticeably. Andrew's last score of $26,801 confirmed his victory, thus completing three straight wins.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 11, 2025

All three contestants answered correctly, boosting their totals. Stephanie ended with $25,200, and Michael reached $26,797. It was Andrew who triumphed, adding $5,201 to his total and finishing with $26,801, confirming his third consecutive victory.

Final scores:

Stephanie : $25,200 (correct response: Who are the Winklevosses?)

: $25,200 (correct response: Who are the Winklevosses?) Michael : $26,797 (correct response: Who are the Winklevoss Twins?)

: $26,797 (correct response: Who are the Winklevoss Twins?) Andrew: $26,801 (correct response: Who are the Winklevoss Twins?)

Ad

How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?

Ad

Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because of how it's set up and how it focuses on intellectual challenges. Most game shows are based on luck or physical skill, but Jeopardy! focuses on how well contestants can remember facts from a lot of different areas.

Contestants have to answer the right question based on the clues, which come in the form of answers. Not only does this format require knowledge, but it also needs quick thinking and a plan.

Ad

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 10, 2025, Thursday

The game also has categories like foreign languages, history, and science, which require a lot of preparation and knowledge. Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy! add a level of strategy that viewers don't see on most quiz shows.

Looking into today's Jeopardy! contestant profiles

Stephanie Rozman

In today's episode of Jeopardy!, publications manager and editor Stephanie Rozman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showed off her skills and knowledge. She got off to a good start and kept up with her opponents the whole game.

Ad

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? March 18, 2025, Tuesday

Stephanie did really well in some parts of both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, but she had a hard time in the end. Her Final Jeopardy score was good, and at the end of the night, it was $25,200. Stephanie's journey on the show highlighted how strong she was, and she handled stress with grace.

Final score: $25,200

Michael DiSciullo

A real estate agent from Austin, Texas, named Michael DiSciullo made tonight's game more exciting. During the early rounds, Michael's performance stayed the same. He got a few questions right, but in the Double Jeopardy round, he made a big mistake that cost him a lot.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

His ability to stay calm and his vast knowledge helped him stay close to the lead. Michael ended the game with $26,797 after giving the right answer on Final Jeopardy.

Final score: $26,797

Andrew Hayes

Tonight's episode showed that Andrew Hayes, a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi, was the best. Andrew did really well, especially after he found the Daily Double early on and bet all of his money on it correctly.

Ad

Andrew's smart betting on Double Jeopardy and his deep knowledge helped him win his third straight game. In the end, his score of $26,801 gave him the win, and he now has a chance to become a four-day champion on Monday.

Final score: $26,801 (three-day total: $72,202)

Jeopardy! game recap - Friday, April 11, 2025

Ad

Jeopardy! round:

Categories:

Let Me Paint You A Picture

Celebrity Moms

Garden Variety Idioms

Taking A Flight

I’ll Grab A Magazine

Here’s Hudson News

Player performance at the start:

Stephanie : $3,000

: $3,000 Michael : $3,000

: $3,000 Andrew: $2,800

Statistics after first break (15 clues):

Stephanie : 4 correct, 0 incorrect

: 4 correct, 0 incorrect Michael : 6 correct, 1 incorrect

: 6 correct, 1 incorrect Andrew: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Interesting player facts:

Stephanie : Studied Hindi in India

: Studied Hindi in India Michael : Had a chess game analyzed by a player who once slapped Bobby Fischer in the face

: Had a chess game analyzed by a player who once slapped Bobby Fischer in the face Andrew: Hoping to take a trip to Germany with his winnings

Ad

Daily Double:

Andrew found the Daily Double and answered correctly, moving from third to first.

Statistics after Jeopardy round:

Andrew : 9 correct, 0 incorrect

: 9 correct, 0 incorrect Michael : 10 correct, 1 incorrect

: 10 correct, 1 incorrect Stephanie: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Andrew : $6,000

: $6,000 Michael : $5,000

: $5,000 Stephanie: $4,600

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories:

British History

“M”Iscellany

Foreign Words

Authors’ Alma Maters

A River Runs Through It: World Capital Edition

Time Travel Is Possible!

Andrew’s big bet:

Andrew bet all $7,600 he had on the last Daily Double.

bet all $7,600 he had on the last Daily Double. His correct response and eight more correct answers moved him to a strong lead.

Ad

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Andrew : 22 correct, 1 incorrect

: 22 correct, 1 incorrect Michael : 17 correct, 2 incorrect

: 17 correct, 2 incorrect Stephanie: 14 correct, 2 incorrect

Unplayed clues: 30 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy :

: Andrew : $21,600

: $21,600 Michael : $13,400

: $13,400 Stephanie: $12,900

Final Jeopardy:

Category : Siblings

: Siblings All players were correct in Final Jeopardy.

Final scores:

Stephanie : $12,900 + $12,300 = $25,200

: $12,900 + $12,300 = Michael : $13,400 + $13,397 = $26,797

: $13,400 + $13,397 = Andrew: $21,600 + $5,201 = $26,801 (three-day total: $72,202)

Summary:

Andrew remains the three-day champion, with a total of $72,202 in winnings.

remains the three-day champion, with a total of $72,202 in winnings. Both Stephanie and Michael played strongly, but Andrew’s bold betting and correct responses secured his victory.

and played strongly, but Andrew’s bold betting and correct responses secured his victory. Andrew will return on Monday for a chance at win #4.

Ad

Andrew Hayes won the show's Friday, April 11, 2025, episode, which was an amazing show of knowledge and strategy. He made risky moves and smart bets that helped him win three days straight, strengthening his status as a strong contender.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Both Stephanie Rozman and Michael DiSciullo performed wonderfully, but they didn't make it to the final round. Andrew has now won three times and has the chance to add another win to his streak. Fans can expect intriguing episodes next week as the search for the next Jeopardy! champion continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More