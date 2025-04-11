Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, April 11, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, April 11, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the hit show's 41st season. This episode will bring back another strong contestant, who has now won two games in a row. In the past few weeks, things have been very exciting on the show, and it has continued seeing strong contestants since it resumed with regular play.

In the next round of the game show, Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, will return for his third game against newcomers Michael DiSciullo, a real estate agent from Austin, Texas, and Stephanie Rozman, a publications manager and editor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Andrew Hayes became the only player to correctly answer the final question on April 10 and has now won $45,401. He will be hoping to add to his tally.

The final round remains one of the most important aspects of the game show. Not only does this round provide ample excitement to participants, but it also allows viewers to be a part of the game show by guessing the correct response to the final question ahead of the episode.

This practice has kept things interesting for fans for many years now, and it continues to be a crucial part of the game show's appeal. However, as this is still a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 11, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming final round of the game show reads:

"They used some of their $65 million settlement to stockpile bitcoin & in 2014 they founded their own crypto-currency exchange."

The category for the question is "Siblings." This is quite an offbeat topic and has not appeared on the game show often. This should lead to an exciting round.

The participants have to answer this clue with a question, which is the format of the game show, adding a layer of dynamism.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, April 11, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: They used some of their $65 million settlement to stockpile bitcoin & in 2014 they founded their own crypto-currency exchange.

Solution: Who are Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss?

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss famously sued Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing their idea to make Facebook. They then used the money from the Facebook settlement to stockpile bitcoin. The twins later founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, which also faced several legal troubles.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, April 11, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

