Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 14, 2025, Monday

The episode of Jeopardy! (season 41, game 136) for Monday, April 14, 2025, ended with Andrew Hayes' victory once more. He has now won four times in a row and will take home a total of $26,401 tonight. His win makes him even more of a prominent name in the current season. It also adds to the impressive $98,603 he has already made in four days. Hayes, Kyle Harvey, and Jade Snelling fought in an exciting match tonight.

The winner was Andrew Hayes, who got the answer to the final Jeopardy question right. This win is especially important because it continues his string of dominant performances. It was very tough, though, and both Kyle Harvey and Jade Snelling showed what they were good at throughout the game. Even though they made hard attempts, Andrew stayed ahead due to his consistency and had a good grasp of the subject.

For decades, Jeopardy! has been the flagship of quiz shows, known for its unique format and intellectual challenges. An iconic game show, it has been around for a long time and is watched all over the world. This episode showed again why Andrew Hayes is becoming a fan favorite so quickly this season.

Jeopardy! on April 14, 2025: Highlights for the fans right from tonight's episode

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round on April 14, 2025, featured a dynamic set of categories that tested the contestants’ knowledge across a range of topics. The categories included It Ends With 'Us', Classic Novels, Elemental Phrases, Shakin' Dat Ax, Quoting The Tarantino Film, and Oh, Mary!

Andrew immediately took the lead with a series of correct responses and showed his expertise in understanding the game. He answered six questions correctly by the first break, while Kyle and Jade also had solid performances. At the end of the round, Andrew had $11,600, Kyle had $6,000, and Jade had $2,000.

Significantly increasing his score, Andrew discovered the Daily Double in the film category and correctly responded to it during a pivotal round. With Kyle and Jade striving to catch up but Andrew's strong lead was evident going into Double Jeopardy, this round set the tone for a competitive game.

Jeopardy! round scores:

Andrew: $11,600

$11,600 Kyle: $6,000

$6,000 Jade: $2,000

Double Jeopardy round highlights

The Double Jeopardy round on April 14, 2025, introduced a fresh set of challenging categories that pushed the contestants to dig deeper into their knowledge.

The categories for this round included Go Fish!, In The Dictionary, Pre-Columbian America, TV Title Change A Letter, Centenarians, and Oh! These World Cities End In 'O'. Andrew Hayes continued his strong performance by finding both Daily Doubles, though he only managed to answer one of them correctly, impacting his lead slightly.

Kyle Harvey also maintained his great drive, correctly responding to many inquiries and challenging Andrew. Though she worked hard, Jade Snelling fell further behind the front runners and was unable to catch up to the front runners. She still confidently responded to inquiries and ended the round with a fair score.

After the Double Jeopardy round, Andrew maintained his lead, but Kyle was still very much within reach. The stage was set for a thrilling Final Jeopardy round.

Double Jeopardy round scores:

Andrew: $17,600

$17,600 Kyle: $13,200

$13,200 Jade: $5,600

Final Jeopardy round highlights

The Final Jeopardy round on April 14, 2025, was a pivotal moment in the game, where everything was on the line for the contestants. The category for Final Jeopardy was American Authors, and the clue was:

"Like a character in one of his novels, this author hid in a meat locker during an Allied bombing."

The correct response was Kurt Vonnegut.

Both Andrew Hayes and Jade Snelling answered correctly.

But, even after the last bets, Andrew's commanding lead going into the round provided him enough of a cushion to keep his edge. Though still doing well, Kyle Harvey had a big bet that didn't exactly pay off, so he couldn't beat Andrew's total.

Jade, who was behind, did manage to win some extra cash, but it wasn't enough to beat both Andrew and Kyle.

Final Jeopardy scores:

Andrew: $17,600 + $8,801 = $26,401

$17,600 + $8,801 = $26,401 Kyle: $13,200 – $1,999 = $11,201

$13,200 – $1,999 = $11,201 Jade: $5,600 + $3,200 = $8,800

Here's more about the contestants who appeared in tonight's Jeopardy!

Andrew Hayes

Andrew Hayes is a law student from Tupelo, Mississippi. He has been on a tear in the 2025 season of Jeopardy!, securing multiple victories.

With a knack for performing well under pressure, Andrew has proven himself as a formidable contestant. His quick thinking and calm outlook have made him a fan favorite. Coming into tonight’s episode with $72,202 from his previous wins, Andrew was determined to keep his streak going, and he succeeded.

Kyle Harvey

Kyle Harvey, a civil engineer from San Antonio, Texas, came to tonight's episode and presented his knowledge and strategic thinking. He consistently answered many difficult questions, but ultimately, somehow remained quite a long way behind to defeat Andrew.

His time on Jeopardy! will surely leave an impression, and his intelligent responses proved that he could hold his own against any competitor. While he didn't win tonight, Kyle's ability to remain calm and focused throughout the game is commendable.

Jade Snelling

An archivist from Blacksburg, Virginia, named Jade Snelling was the 3rd player in tonight's episode. She got off to a good start. However, it was hard for her to catch up to Andrew and Kyle.

Still, it was clear that Jade knew a lot about the categories and had unique insights into them. By acting out a scene from the Buffy musical episode, she made her character more interesting and made her a likeable character in the game. She finished the night with a good score and a great performance, even though she didn't win.

Jeopardy! April 14, 2025 recap: Andrew's 4th consecutive Win

Jeopardy round:

Categories: It Ends With “Us”; Classic Novels; Elemental Phrases; Shakin’ Dat Ax; Quoting The Tarantino Film; Oh, Mary!

All three contestants—Andrew, Kyle, and Jade—started off strong.

First break statistics (after 15 clues):

Andrew: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

6 correct, 0 incorrect Kyle: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

4 correct, 0 incorrect Jade: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

4 correct, 1 incorrect Andrew led the board with a solid performance.

Interviews:

Jade recreated a scene from the Buffy musical episode.

recreated a scene from the Buffy musical episode. Kyle shared a quirky story about his time in Istanbul.

shared a quirky story about his time in Istanbul. Andrew revealed his proximity to the British Film Institute during his studies.

Jeopardy round score:

Andrew: $5,000

$5,000 Kyle: $3,200

$3,200 Jade: $2,000

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Go Fish!; In The Dictionary; Pre-Columbian America; TV Title Change A Letter; Centenarians; Oh! These World Cities End In “O”

Go Fish!; In The Dictionary; Pre-Columbian America; TV Title Change A Letter; Centenarians; Oh! These World Cities End In “O” Andrew found both Daily Doubles but correctly answered only one, impacting his lead.

found both Daily Doubles but correctly answered only one, impacting his lead. Kyle remained competitive despite not finding any Daily Doubles.

Double Jeopardy round statistics:

Andrew: 22 correct, 2 incorrect

22 correct, 2 incorrect Kyle: 20 correct, 1 incorrect

20 correct, 1 incorrect Jade: 9 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Andrew: $17,600

$17,600 Kyle: $13,200

$13,200 Jade: $5,600

Final Jeopardy:

Jade and Andrew answered correctly, with Andrew continuing his winning streak.

Final scores:

Jade: $5,600 + $3,200 = $8,800 (Correct response: Kurt Vonnegut)

$5,600 + $3,200 = $8,800 (Correct response: Kurt Vonnegut) Kyle: $13,200 – $1,999 = $11,201 (Correct response: Heller)

$13,200 – $1,999 = $11,201 (Correct response: Heller) Andrew: $17,600 + $8,801 = $26,401 (Correct response: Vonnegut)

$17,600 + $8,801 = $26,401 (Correct response: Vonnegut) 4-day total: $98,603

Tonight's recap:

Andrew is now a 4-day champion and will return to defend his title tomorrow!

How Jeopardy! stays distinguished from other game shows

Jeopardy!'s format and gameplay distinguish it from other quiz shows. Jeopardy! contestants must answer clues as questions. Most game shows give direct answers, so this is a big change. Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy create high-stakes moments that can change the game.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! saw Andrew Hayes continue his winning streak by winning for the fourth time in a row. This made him even more of a top contestant for the 2025 season. Andrew has made a total of $98,603, so he is ready to come back tomorrow for another exciting game.

Kyle Harvey and Jade Snelling were really battling in tonight's episode of Jeopardy!. Andrew won in the end, though. He won again by being quick on his feet and playing a fantastic game against his rivals. How Andrew attempts to maintain his winning streak is surely of interest to the fans, and perhaps even more so in the contest.

