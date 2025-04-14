Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, April 14, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on Monday, April 14, 2025, with another episode from the game show's 41st season, which continues to amaze fans worldwide. The popular game show has witnessed some incredible contestants since it returned to regular play this season, and another exciting player is waiting in the upcoming round.

Andrew Hayes, a law student originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, will return for his fourth game of the season in the upcoming episode. He will be playing against Kyle Harvey, a civil engineer from San Antonio, Texas, and Jade Snelling, an archivist from Blacksburg, Virginia. In his three days on the show, Andrew Hayes has shown great instincts and has already earned $72,202. Andrew Hayes also has a chance of qualifying for the Tournament of Champions, which makes the prospect all the more intriguing.

Jeopardy! may be the biggest game show on American television and has been so for quite a long time. In its decades-long run, the game show has had many standout features, like its unique final round, which also allows viewers to participate. Television audiences can be a part of the game show from their homes by guessing the answer to the final question. This special round has remained a common practice of the show.

However, to ease this complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

April 14, 2025, Monday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Like a character in one of his novels, this author hid in a meat locker during an Allied bombing."

This question is from the category "American Authors." It is quite a common trivia topic and would also appeal to a large part of the viewers.

In the final round, the question is presented in the form of a solution, and viewers have to answer with a question. This change-up makes the show more dynamic.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, April 14, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read:

Clue: Like a character in one of his novels, this author hid in a meat locker during an Allied bombing.

Solution: Kurt Vonnegut.

Kurt Vonnegut served in the World War II and was taken prisoner at Dresden. When the infamous air raid happened, Vonnegut survived by hiding in a meat locker labeled Schlachthof 5, or Slaughterhouse 5.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, April 14, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

